The Houston Texans made their long-awaited decision of accepting both quarterback C.J. Stroud and edge rusher Will Anderson's fifth-year options on Wednesday that now cements each on the roster through the 2027 season.

Really, there's no surprise that the Texans were going to check both boxes by the end of the month. Houston's deadline on those fifth-year options was bound to hit on May 1st, so it was only matter of time for when the news would hit to ensure both 2023 top-three picks would be locked in for another year on their rookie deals.

The Texans have exercised the 2027 fifth-year options on the contracts of QB CJ Stroud and All Pro DE Will Anderson, per source.



Stroud is now due $25.904M in 2027, while Anderson is due $21.512M.



Both players are also extension eligible. pic.twitter.com/IFBcqyEQG3 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 8, 2026

But while both are now signed onto that fifth-year option that provides some short-term security, both will be headed into the 2026 season in drastically different situations individually.

Especially for Stroud, as he now enters what's undoubtedly his most important season as a pro yet, and a year where all eyes will be on just how he handles that pressure.

C.J. Stroud Needs to Get 2026 Right

Stroud enters 2026 at what could possibly be his lowest stock since being drafted.

A rocky regular season in his third-year as a whole, combined with his infamous playoff exit against the New England Patriots, has started to really sour the general perception of the Texans' signal-caller from where it stood two years ago.

Analysts and national media have picked him apart, fans have been notably critical, and left some lingering questions on the table headed into the offseason about whether Stroud really can be the franchise guy in Houston.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after the game against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Despite that outside noise, the Texans have remained firmly confident in Stroud internally.

DeMeco Ryans recently credited his quarterback's offseason poise and focus, Nick Caserio called any trade conversations "moronic" at the combine earlier this offseason, and owner Cal McNair made it clear at the NFL meetings in Arizona that he wants to keep him and Anderson around for the long term.

Though, while the Texans have held that belief in Stroud, that doesn't mean those feelings can't change quickly.

Another lackluster year similar to what he saw throughout the past two seasons in 2024 and 2025 will only let those concerns get louder. Another playoff performance like what was seen in Foxborough, and that might be his one-way ticket out of Houston.

That's what makes Stroud's next campaign so crucial to get back on track for. Without a bounce-back season in the works, or at the very least, a better year than 2025, it'll be really tough for Houston to commit even more money for the future from what they already have on their fifth-year option.

It's All About the Money

Stroud is slated to make $25.9 million in 2027––a number that would put him around the 18th-highest paid quarterback in the NFL next season based on AAV. While not an extremely high mark compared to the market, it's one that comes with the expectation that the team can confidently roll him out as a serviceable, starting option under center.

And on any new contract that comes after that fifth-year option from the Texans, that number will get even steeper than what his 2027 shows, so long as he performs well enough to secure his long-term future.

Combine that with the amount of money the Texans have to pay out with their key roster fixtures as is, and Stroud will have to truly prove himself as the franchise quarterback he was drafted to be next season before any other financial commitment comes his way from the Texans' lead decision-makers.

Therefore, barring any unlikely extension that comes to form this offseason, the pressure is turned up to 10 for Stroud to show out in 2026. Because without it, that might just be a death sentence for his time as the Texans' QB1.