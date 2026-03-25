Where the Texans Rank in AFC South After Free Agency

Through the first couple of weeks of NFL offseason action, not many teams were more active than the Houston Texans in getting their roster situated for the 2026 campaign.

Between making a flurry of signings on both sides of the ball, hashing out multiple extensions, and even cutting ties with several veterans, Houston now has a new and improved look on both sides of the ball to be even more experienced and well-rounded both offensively and defensively.

But while the Texans were working, so was the rest of the AFC South, and now gives this division a bit of a different just a few weeks into the offseason, and will have even more changes in store once getting to the draft later next month.

In the meantime, let's stack up how the AFC South stands after the dust has settled from free agency, and where the Texans stand within it:

4. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, left, and new head coach Robert Saleh stand for portraits after the new head coach’s introductory press conference at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key Additions: WR Wan'Dale Robinson, DL John Franklin-Myers, CB Alonte Taylor, CB Cordale Flott



Key Departures: DL Arden Key, TE Chig Okonkwo, CB L'Jarius Sneed

The Titans wasted no time to spend big in this year's class of free agents, bringing in multiple new starters on the defensive side of the ball for new head coach Robert Saleh, while also securing a much-needed new weapon for Cam Ward to grow into year two with.

Yet, after combining for six wins across the last two years, there just doesn't appear to be enough juice in the mix yet for the Titans to make a surge up the division standings in year one of the Saleh era. Maybe the draft and Tennessee’s fourth-overall pick can change that, but it'll certainly be an uphill battle.

3. Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard speaks with media Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Colts practice facility in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key Additions: DL Arden Key, DL Michael Clemons, DL Derrick Nnadi



Key Departures: DL Kwity Paye, OT Braden Smith, WR Michael Pittman

The Colts' number-one focus headed into free agency was to retain both of their key offensive pieces, Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce, for the foreseeable future. They accomplished just that and added on some further depth to their defensive line, which was severely lacking last season.

However, after an 8-9 season, it's hard to say the Colts have taken a major leap forward from where they finished last year. Indianapolis will instead be banking on continuity from what made them successful in 2025 before being ravaged with multiple injuries, but it'll still be relying on a lot to go right––particularly with the recovery of Daniel Jones from his Achilles injury.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, right, speaks as head coach Liam Coen looks on during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key Additions: DL Dennis Gardeck, RB Chris Rodriguez



Key Departures: LB Devin Lloyd, RB Travis Etienne, CB Greg Newsome

The Jaguars' free agency period can be drawn up as one of the quietest around the NFL.

Not only has their biggest signing of the past three weeks been former Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez, but they've also lost three highly impactful starters from last season in the process; ultimately deciding not to replace them in an effort to get future compensatory picks.

Maybe once those comp picks pan out into actual roster spots, it'll result in the Jaguars seeing their aspired benefits pan out. For now, though, it feels fair to bump them down a spot in the division after losing key pieces on both sides of the ball, while also not having a first-round pick to replace them.

1. Houston Texans

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio stands on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Key Additions: S Reed Blankenship, OT Braden Smith, OG Wyatt Teller



Key Departures: DL Tim Settle, WR Christian Kirk, P Tommy Townsend

It's not a stretch to say the Texans have done enough work to their roster within the past two weeks to be considered the top team in the AFC South. Because not only have they retained all of their key pieces that were slated to hit the free agent market, but they've added talent to the right places as well.

Their elite defense is even better in the secondary by adding Reed Blankenship, while the front seven is currently set to look the same as how they ended last season. Offensively, multiple starters have been brought in upfront with Braden Smith and Wyatt Teller, while David Montgomery brings a much-needed spark to the backfield.

So long as the offensive line upgrades can remain healthy for next season, and C.J. Stroud can show some slight improvement from a bumpy year three, there's no reason to believe the Texans can't claim the division title for the third time in four seasons.