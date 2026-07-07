Texans OG Wyatt Teller: Ranked No. 17–– Can He Return to Pro Bowl Form?

We're continuing our ranking for the top 25 Houston Texans for the 2026 season, counting down who on the roster will have the most impact for the year on the horizon.

A good chunk of our entries up until now have been players on the offensive and defensive lines. Keylan Rutledge, Kayden McDonald, Aireontae Ersery, Tommy Togiai, have been among those, and most recently Braden Smith.

And we'll continue that trend with our No. 17-ranked player, and actually another offseason addition on the offensive line: offensive guard Wyatt Teller.

Why Wyatt Teller Is So Important

Teller was one of the two big free agency investments the Texans made on their offensive line this offseason, coming in on a two-year $16 million deal as an affordable and anticipated starter at left guard for the year ahead.

He'll be starting in a bit of a different role than right guard from when he was with the Cleveland Browns, but he's got over 100 starts in the league and played his rookie season primarily at right guard. That provides the necessary confidence he can make the transition over to the other side of the line.

His presence on this offensive front is notable, though. He's got some of the most tenured success in the league with a proven track record of success within the past five years, has a knack as a run-blocker that fits well with Houston's plans to double down on the ground game, and he might just be the veteran spark needed upfront from years of disarray in the trenches.

Teller's Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths

- Tenured success in the league; three Pro Bowl nods in last five years

- A mauler in the run game

- Has good size for a guard (6'4", 314 lbs, 34-inch arms)

Weaknesses

- Has suffered from availability issues as of late; 13 GP in 2024 & 2025

- Production dropped off in 2025, 40th/81st guards via PFF

- Not quite as consistent in pass protection

What Happens if Teller Gets Hurt?

Like the Texans' other big free agent signing on the offensive line, Braden Smith, the Texans did have to conjure up a plan B on the interior in case of injury to Teller, who has been banged up during his last two years in Cleveland––missing a total of eight games in the past couple of seasons.

And in doing so, the Texans have two approaches they could take if they're forced to adjust their front lines without Teller: they could simply slot in somebody new at left tackle, like Evan Brown, or shift over their first-round pick in Keylan Rutledge to guard––who's expected to get his initial reps at center––then come up with a new plan at center instead.

Either way, the Texans are prepared for whatever hits them in terms of injury upfront with their current depth in place, even if their starting five-man unit isn't exactly ironed out yet. It's a much better situation on the offensive line than the one they were faced with this time a year ago.

Why We Ranked Teller Here

Teller can't be ranked much higher than 17 because of his lack of recent production. It remains to be seen if he can return to his true Pro Bowl peak from his recent years in Cleveland, but there's also a chance that with his age and injury history, those days of top-level athleticism and skillset are a bit far gone.

However, the Texans don't exactly need Teller to be at his peak form. They just need him to remain available and more consistent than the options they had in place on the interior last year.

Tytus Howard–– who's now over with the Cleveland Browns–– was great in that left guard role when lining up there, but in the time he transitioned over to right tackle, guys like Jarrett Patterson and Laken Tomlinson weren't exactly meeting the mark.

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Teller has the experience and proven production to be a much-needed change of pace on the interior. His prowess as a run blocker should help this ground game get on the right track after a season of ups and downs in 2025, and if he can remain serviceable in pass protection, that'll be big for C.J. Stroud.

So the expectations aren't too steep for Teller entering his first year with Houston. He's also on just a two-year deal that makes him a low-risk, high-reward veteran addition in the fold upfront. But if he fails to adjust or can't stay on the field for the season, then this offensive line could tend to revert back to last year's struggles, and that could be tough to bear for all involved.

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