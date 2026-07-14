Several Teams Interested in Stefon Diggs–– Should Texans Check In?

Talks are heating up surrounding where veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs could end up next now that we're only a couple weeks out from training camp.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that "at least five teams" have checked in on the four-time Pro Bowler leading up to the start of next season, as Diggs could be looking for what would be the fifth team of his NFL career after posting over 80 receptions and 1,000 yards in 2025 with the New England Patriots.

At least five teams have been checking in on Diggs nearly two weeks out from camps.



Also noted here: Diggs produced 1,000 yards in New England coming off ACL tear and playing about 55% of the snaps. He feels like he can be even better due to offseason training with no injury… https://t.co/iYf1I3G6fA — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 13, 2026

And it makes sense as to why teams are diving into the idea of adding Diggs to their roster. While a 12-year veteran at this point in his career, he proved last season that he can still be a worthwhile starter. His legal trouble from earlier this offseason is cleared up, and now offers a runway for a team to offer him a deal right ahead of camp.

So of course, with Diggs still on the market, it raises the question of whether or not the Houston Texans should take interest in a potential reunion.

Diggs is just one season removed from his time in H-Town, where he was a solid weapon in C.J. Stroud's arsenal next to Nico Collins and Tank Dell, and could factor into this offense for 2026 into a similar role to what he once had.

But while the idea does draw some attention, does the fit truly make sense for the Texans to consider? Let's dive into the case for why it may (or may not) add up for Houston:

Diggs Could Add Familiarity & Firepower to Houston's Offense

When looking around the market to find the best available wide receivers still in need of a home for 2026, Diggs might rise to the top of that list as the most proven and productive name still up for grabs.

Keenan Allen and Deebo Samuel might be in that mix too, but based on Diggs' most recent campaign in New England where he had over 1,000 yards and was a key part in their eventual Super Bowl appearance, it's hard to see anyone as a better late free agent add than him.

That alone should pique the Texans' interest. Houston has proven throughout recent years that they're ready and willing to improve their roster at any time of year to get closer to their end goal of a Super Bowl. Their workout for Terrion Arnold last week proved just that, but Diggs' makes a whole lot more sense as a late addition before camp.

He's shown an ability to work well in the Texans' offense as recently as 2024. He would be able to find a starting spot in this current wide receiver core–– which could still use another impactful piece for the season ahead–– and Houston has around $30 million left in cap space to spend heading into next season that could be used on another spark to the offense.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) during halftime against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diggs would inevitably join a bit of a different-looking offense with guys like Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel being a part of the wide receiver room, and be playing under Nick Caley instead of his former offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. But that's nothing that Diggs can't adjust to in due time.

Two of the most important cornerstones from Diggs' time in Houston are still intact and leading the way in 2026: that's C.J. Stroud and head coach DeMeco Ryans. And he'd be re-joining as a second option next to Nico Collins; a role he's been both accepting of and effective in during his last stint.

That combination of factors should be enough for the 32-year-old to keep the idea of joining the Texans in the back of his mind compared to other interested suitors.

Do the Texans Really Need Another WR?

There is the argument that the Texans don't exactly need another wide receiver in their offense as currently constructed.

With a combination of Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, and a pair of second-year pass-catchers in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel looking for more snaps to come their way, adding a veteran like Diggs could be seen as overkill and inevitably hinder the growth of Houston's young talent.

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel (82) and wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Texans are confident in their group in place, then sure, Diggs might not be necessary. But let's keep in mind what Houston's goal for this season is: it's to make a run to the Super Bowl. And instead of relying on progression from young talent, adding a proven, productive veteran as a WR2 or WR3, it adds a whole lot more confidence in this offense heading into next year.

At the very least, the idea should be one to consider. The Texans would have to beat out other interested suitors in Diggs by offering him a solid contract and a sizable role in the offense, but Houston has enough flexibility to do both that make the idea at least feasible to come to fruition.

Is it the most likely outcome for Diggs to end up back in Houston? No. Could it at least be on Nick Caserio's radar to make this team better heading into camp? Absolutely. So the chances of adding him to the roster are far from zero.

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