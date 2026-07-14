Texans Announce Co-Founder Janice McNair Has Died at 89

The Houston Texans have announced that their franchise co-founder, Janice McNair, has died at the age of 89.

McNair passed away in Houston on Tuesday afternoon peacefully and with her family, according to the team's announcement.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce Houston Texans Co-Founder and Senior Chair Janice S. McNair passed away peacefully in Houston this afternoon with her family by her side. Mrs. McNair was 89 years old," the Texans wrote in a social media post on Tuesday.

It is with profound sadness that we announce Houston Texans Co-Founder and Senior Chair Janice S. McNair passed away peacefully in Houston this afternoon with her family by her side. Mrs. McNair was 89 years old. pic.twitter.com/b242mS8w4V — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 14, 2026

McNair was an integral part of the Texans from when they were first established back in 1999, having worked with her husband, Bob, through their time in the NFL, and in other business ventures before the Texans franchise had been introduced.

After Bob McNair's death in 2018, Janice would become the Texans’ principal owner and assumed the title of senior chair for six years, up until 2024.

In March of 2024, Janice would transfer the ownership of the franchise to her son, Cal McNair, who's the current CEO and operating head of the franchise.

Texans CEO & Owner Cal McNair's Statement

Cal McNair also released a statement following the release of the news on Tuesday:

"Mom was exceptional," McNair said. "She exuded kindness, radiated joy, had an endless amount of hope and love, and lived an incredible life centered around faith, family, philanthropy and football. It's impossible to describe the profound gratitude that my sisters, Ruth and Melissa, and I feel for having her as our mom."

"Outside of our family, nothing mattered more to her than her beloved Texans. I remain honored to lead this franchise and build on the foundation my parents set when they brought football back to Houston. Mom leaves an indelible mark on our family, our team and our community, and her giving spirit will always be embedded in the fabric of our organization. While I'm heartbroken, I take great comfort in knowing she is now reunited with my dad, her favorite teammate."

In 2025, Janice McNair would become the fourth person to be inducted into the Texans' Ring of Honor, joining team founder and her late husband, Bob McNair (2019), as well as wide receiver Andre Johnson (2017) and defensive end J.J. Watt (2023).

Along with McNair's presence as a key part of the Texans' organization, she was also known for her charitable efforts throughout the city of Houston, and was involved with several colleges throughout the country as a part of the McNair Scholars program.

In total, Bob and Janice contributed more than a half-billion dollars to charity, which was used to fund several initiatives and foundations such as The Robert and Janice McNair Foundation, The Houston Texans Foundation, and The Robert and Janice McNair Educational Foundation in Forest City, N.C.

Bob and Janice created the Houston Texans Foundation in 2002 in part with the inception of the franchise, and has raised more than $51 million since it was established to strengthen the Houston community, support the development of the city's youth.

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