The Houston Texans made a big statement in addressing the future of their offensive line atop the 2026 NFL Draft with their selection of Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge at pick 26, ultimately moving up two spots from 28 in a trade with the Buffalo Bills to make the selection happen.

The Texans trade up to select Keylan Rutledge at No. 26 😤 pic.twitter.com/P0XsxUK3Iq — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 24, 2026

Adding Rutledge to the mix is a huge step in the right direction for the Texans’ offensive line and the future of the unit.

Rutledge brings a nice edge of physicality and versatility into the Texans' offensive interior to pair with their free agency moves of last month to set up for a wildly different look upfront from what Houston had rolled out in 2025.

But while a positive step for the Texans' line and offense as a whole, it inevitably puts one name on the roster directly on the chopping block, and someone who will have some major work cut out for them in order to secure a spot on the 53-man.

That's none other than Texans 2023 sixth-round pick Jarrett Patterson; heading into what will be his fourth year pro, but now faces some additional hurdles as it relates to his future fit with the Texans.

Jarrett Patterson's Roster Spot Now Looks in Jeopardy

It doesn't take long when looking at the Texans' roster to notice that their offensive line depth is now pretty extensive, to the point where they'll be certain to slim down a decent chunk of its mass before Week One kicks off.

Out of the 13 rostered offensive linemen, eight of them primarily line up on the interior. And outside of Rutledge, four of them appear to be pretty certain bets to make the roster: Wyatt Teller, Evan Brown, Jake Andrews, and Ed Ingram.

Combined with four tackles likely to make the roster as well, that's already nine linemen set as near-locks for next year's roster, leaving very little space for Patterson to find a role, and also forced to compete for a final roster spot with guys like Eli Cox and Sidy Sow.

That, of course, is also with just one round of the draft in the books. Any more offensive linemen added into the equation, at either guard or the interior, makes this trek even tougher for Patterson.

Cutting Patterson Carries Solid Financial Incentive

Another big factor that could push the Texans in a direction of cutting ties with Patterson is the financial benefits of doing so.

In the event the Texans were to cut Patterson before next season, they'd create a total cap savings number of just over $3.6 million, while incurring a dead cap hit of less than $50,000.

In NFL money, it's a small dent in the total cap figure of an entire roster. But it does create enough incentive for Houston to at least consider him as a late casualty to free up additional money, especially if his role next season is drastically limited as it is.

Dec 15, 2024; Houston Texans center Jarrett Patterson (54) runs onto the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Patterson has been a fine backup guard since arriving in Houston right outside of the top 200 picks three drafts ago, starting in over 20 season games across his three-year tenure.

But the stage is beginning to set up for what could be his eventual departure before next year’s starts are off, both for financial and roster logistical reasons, and especially so following the selection of Rutledge.

With a strong camp or preseason to build up his stock, maybe Patterson can cling his way onto that depth spot as a fit at guard/center, but there's no doubt he'll be in for an uphill battle to make that happen.

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