Texans NFL Draft Tracker: Every Pick, Trade, and Instant Grade
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The 2026 NFL Draft has officially arrived. And for the Houston Texans, that means there's bound to be a busy few days ahead with their eight total picks slated across their seven rounds of action for this year's events in Pittsburgh.
With four picks in the top 70, highlighted by their first-round pick at 28th overall, the door is open for the Texans to bring in a new wave of quality young talent within the first two days of action.
Houston will also have four picks across the span of day three to bolster their depth around the roster. And throughout it all, they are almost destined to try their chances on the trade market.
Throughout the draft action, we'll have you covered with a live tracker for all of Houston's draft picks, any possible trades that go down involving the Texans, along with instant analysis both here and across the Texans On SI site once it all goes down.
Texans Draft Picks
R1, P28:
R2, P38:
R3, P58:
R3, P69:
R4, P106:
R5, P141:
R5, P167:
R7, P243:
Texans Trades
The Texans have been prone to making draft-day deals for as long as Nick Caserio has been in the building.
Houston has made no less than three draft trades dating back to Caserio's hire in 2021, which could be a sign of things to expect for this year.
If and when those moves go down, you'll see them here.
Texans Draft Rumors & Buzz
Apr. 22 - The Texans have been rumored as a possible trade up candidate. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that Houston has been linked to a move into the middle of the first round, which could possibly used to target a standout defender.
Apr. 22 - According to Jonathan M. Alexander of The Houston Chronicle, multiple sources have indicated Texans are rumored to target a wide receiver early in the draft. Don't be surprised if Houston walks out of day two with one.
"I’ve heard from two different sources that the Texans are prioritizing adding a wide receiver early in the draft. And Caserio emphasized that Tank Dell’s return this year won’t preclude them from drafting one."
Texans On SI Draft Content
Here are some top pieces of pre-draft content from Texans On SI leading up to the events kicking off in Pittsburgh for a peek of what Houston's draft board and potential plans might look like:
- Final Texans 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Projecting All 8 Picks for Houston
- Texans 2026 NFL Draft Big Board: Top Targets for Every Position
- 25 Best NFL Draft Fits for the Texans–– Ranked by Round and Impact
- Seven Prospects Texans Could Realistically Draft at No. 28
- How a Texans First-Round Trade Down Could Play Out
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Jared Koch is the Publisher of Houston Texans On SI. He has covered the NFL & NBA with On SI since 2023, and is a graduate of Western Kentucky University.Follow jjaredkoch