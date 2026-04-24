Keylan Rutledge's Fit in Texans' Offense Requires One Key Adjustment

The Houston Texans checked off a major box from their 2026 NFL Draft to-do list by addressing the offensive line early in round one.

They did so by picking up Georgia Tech guard Keylan Rutledge with the 26th pick on the board in a slight trade up with the Buffalo Bills.

There's no doubt it was an investment in the Texans' interior offensive line that was an necessary one to make.

Houston's been aggressive in upgrading the trenches of their offense, especially on the inside, throughout all of the offseason, and now can add another new, relentless mauler to implement into the equation for this offense for the foreseeable future.

There's one area of Rutledge's game they'll be banking on translating to the next level, though, and it's a big reason as to why he went as highly as he did with the investment of a trade-up, at that.

That's his positional versatility. Because unless there's some unforeseen change to take place in terms of the Texans' offensive front and the status of right guard Ed Ingram, Rutledge will have to shift from his usual college position at the next level.

Rutledge Has to Bring Positional Versatility for Texans

During Rutledge's two years with Georgia Tech (and his couple of years with Middle Tennessee), his reps have been primarily at right guard; a spot he's made a name for himself in to become a top 30 selection in the first place.

In the process, he landed a pair of All-American and All-ACC selections across his past two seasons with Georgia Tech, so there's no question the Texans could fill him in as a plug-and-play right guard without any worries from day one, if needed.

But the Texans don't need a right guard. They just signed 2025 standout Ed Ingram to a new three-year, $37.5 million contract to cement him as their guy until 2028.

That means if Rutledge wants to get extensive snaps he has to make an immediate impact somewhere else on Houston's line.

So far in his career, that transition hasn't really happened just yet. He played a few snaps at center in the Senior Bowl, but not a substantial enough sample size to say whether or not his skillset will confidently translate.

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (77) of Georgia Tech takes a breather during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

For Nick Caserio and the Texans, though, they don't seem to mind Rutledge's inexperience outside of right guard.

Houston's general manager even said so during his post-round one presser, emphasizing how he felt about where their newest top pick will ultimately line up coming into the mix.

"We'll see. He'll probably play wherever he needs to play," Caserio said on Thursday night. You've got some guys that are center only, some guys that are guard only, some guys that can play all three spots. So, we'll see how it goes."

"Where's he going to play? We'll see. Nobody knows. We'll figure that out as we go."

Expect Rutledge to Find Immediate Role at Center

Inevitably, just how well Rutledge's fit pans out for Houston—at least initially— relies upon how well he can move around the inside of the line as a versatile piece, and seeing that translate to help the Texans' ground game in his specialties as a run blocker.

On the surface, he looks most likely to find a day one spot on the Texans' line at center; the area of Houston's front that's seen least amount of attention throughout the offseason in terms of upgrades and re-signings, and is a perfect spark of competition next to 2025 starter Jake Andrews.

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans center Jake Andrews (60) in action during a play in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Rutledge could find a role at left guard as well. But with Houston's acquisition of Wyatt Teller, it'll be a steeper jump to make, uprooting the experience and their newly-added veteran brings to the table, so long as he's healthy and also able to make his respective move from the right to left side.

Rutledge has the physical and athletic tools to make the transition on paper, and more than anything, has the violent, tough qualities the Texans loved about their new first-round pick throughout the pre-draft process, which tends to work with any offensive front well, no matter where they're lined up.

If that shift from right guard is smooth, which is one the Texans are bound to test leading up to next season, a three-man combination of Teller, Rutledge, and Ingram starts to become a really solid interior foundation to enter next season with.

And in turn, a successful three-man tandem on those front lines tends to make the aggressive pursuit to land him become a whole lot more appealing in the first place. So expect that to be a top priority for the Texans as it relates to bringing their new rookie along in the building.

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