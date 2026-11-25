The Houston Texans put together their first home win in nearly 11 months during their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

And now as the Texans head into Week 12, it seems they're pretty strong favorites to come out with a second straight win against the Baltimore Ravens––at least based on initial betting odds.

What the Texans' Odds Look Like for Week 12 vs. Ravens

The Texans enter the weekend as some of the heavier favorites to come out on top in their respective matchup, as Houston has started the week at -6.5 over the Ravens, per odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Despite the Texans' 4-6 record, it's actually the eighth game of the season that they stand out as the pregame favorites. Houston's 4-6 against the spread, and has hit the spread in four of their last six games.

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens, however, have not been as kind against the spread.As Baltimore has fallen into a six-game losing streak, they've also failed to cover in five of their last six games.

They did narrowly cover at +2.5 in this past weekend's 33-35 loss to the Carolina Panthers, and in this one against Houston, they'll have a chance to do so once again as underdogs of just under a touchdown.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Texans Have the Early Edge Over the Ravens on Paper

Just by the looks of this game on paper, the Texans are rolling into this game with all of the momentum on their side.

Houston's coming off a resounding Thursday night win over a division rival that's given them the benefit of a mini-bye, and a few days of extra rest over the Ravens.

The Texans will be at home, should be a bit healthier than they were this time last week, and have been performing better than Baltimore on both sides of the ball over the last few games.

As for the Ravens, they're on a six-game losing streak, have a combined point differential of -79 on that losing streak, and are still without their starting quarterback, Lamar Jackson. All momentum is leaning in the Texans' favor.

But, we have seen the Texans struggle in similar positions this season where it feels like all is going their way, just for them to fall flat on Sunday. Just look back to Week 7 against the New York Giants, or just a couple of weeks ago against the Cleveland Browns.

If the Texans can continue to produce as well as they have through the air behind MVP-level production from C.J. Stroud, the pass-rush can continue to produce, and the secondary keeps on trending upwards as it has been since the bye, it'll be tough for the Ravens to come out of Houston with a win.

It remains to be seen if the Texans will keep firing on all cylinders for a second straight week. But if they do, it'd certainly be another step in the right direction for their hopes of making a late run to a spot in the postseason.

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