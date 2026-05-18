Ranking Texans' Primetime Games From Easiest to Hardest

The Houston Texans will have the primetime lights shining on them a handful of times this season, having four standalone night games scheduled throughout the year, all of which coming in the second half of their schedule.

It's the same number of primetime games the Texans were faced with through their 2025 campaign; a slate they went 2-2 in across the year, or 3-2 if you include their Monday Night Football matchup in their Wild Card game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But how does this year's batch of primetime games stack up to last year's?

In reality, there's a case this season's four-game night slate is just slightly easier than what they previously were faced with in 2025. But it still won't be a shoo-in for Houston to secure a perfect 4-0 record throughout.

With that in mind, let's sort through each of the Texans' upcoming primetime games on their 2026 schedule to determine which will be the easiest, and which could inevitably cause some trouble.

The Texans' lone divisional primetime matchup might be last on the list in terms of difficulty, but there's certainly still some added challenge baked into any game against a division rival, especially for an offense that has as high of a ceiling as the Colts' do.

But the Texans will also be forcing the Colts to travel on the road to Houston on a short week. That's a tall task for any opposing team to take on, no matter the matchup.

It's also the only primetime game on Houston's schedule that'll be on their home field, and these two will have already seen each other once by Week 11 when factoring in their early Week 3 contest.

So there's a lot that will be breaking the Texans' way in this one to allow for them to have the upper hand. It's far too early to lock in as a victory locked in, but Houston's initial line of being favored by -5.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook) comes with good reason.

The Texans have seen a pretty similar setup to this game not too long ago. Only a few months have passed since Houston faced the Steelers on Wild Card Weekend under the primetime lights of Pittsburgh, and walked their way to a dominant 30-6 victory.

And the Texans could definitely pull off a similar statement win this season as well after an offseason where this roster only seems to have gotten better on both sides of the ball.

But any primetime game in Pittsburgh isn't a walk in the park. And this Steelers team has made several changes this offseason, particularly for their offense and at head coach with Mike McCarthy, that could lead to a bit more success in their 2026 rematch.

This game could quickly turn into a true test of the Texans' ability to take on the elements in a cold late-season matchup at Lambeau Field, based on how the forecast ends up unraveling in January.

But irrespective of the environmental factors tat could be in play, the Packers are far from a slouch team on both ends of the ball, and one of Houston's top tests on the schedule, period.

Micah Parsons should be back to full health by this point in the schedule, so the Packers' defense could develop into a top 10 unit across the NFL by the end of the season. And if the theory of Toyotathon Jordan Love is true whatsoever, the Texans will have their hands full on both sides of the ball.

This game might not just be the toughest game of the Texans' primetime slate, but also their most challenging game on their 2026 schedule entirely.

Outside of the Eagles' roster being the most talented of these four teams, there are also a ton of factors that'll work against the Texans in this one to make this battle an even steeper uphill climb.

The Texans are on the road on a short week, going to cold-weather Philadelphia on Christmas Eve with one of the most hostile fan environments in the NFL, and to make matters worse, have yet to ever log a win against the Eagles throughout their 25-year franchise history.

One positive for the Texans will be that the Eagles will be fresh off a Week 15 matchup against the reigning champion Seattle Seahawks, so they won't be feeling too refreshed after a physical, defensive battle like that projects to be.

Regardless, this one will be a true test of just how well Houston stacks up against a playoff-level group like the Eagles in a playoff-type of environment.

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