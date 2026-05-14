Every Texans Primetime Game: TV Schedule, Dates and Matchups

The Houston Texans' 2026 schedule is officially out. And with it, we now know when and where the Texans will be playing across their 18-week regular season slate from September to January.

And with the schedule release, we also know when the Texans will be taking the primetime stage throughout the year as well, whether that be on Thursday, Sunday, or Monday Night Football.

In all, the Texans have four primetime games scheduled, the exact same total from 2025.

Here's what the Texans' primetime slate will look like this coming season:

Week 11: Colts @ Texans, Thursday Night Football

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans (right) greets Indianapolis Colts head coach Shan Steichen after the game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Date: November 19th, 7:15 PM CT



Location: Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX



TV Channel: Prime Video

The Texans' first primetime game of the year won't be until Week 11, but considering it'll be against their division foe, the Indianapolis Colts, this one's sure to have some high stakes, no matter the time of year.

The Texans have played a total of 17 games on Thursday throughout their franchise's history. In four of those outings, they've been against the Colts, coming in as the most games faced against a single team in that stretch.

Last year, the Texans took care of business against the Colts in both outings in Week 13 and in their season finale in Week 18. If Indianapolis is just a little bit healthier this year, they should put up a bit of a better fight.

Week 13: Texans @ Steelers, Sunday Night Football

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (left) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Date: December 6th, 7:20 PM CT



Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA



TV Channel: NBC

A rematch of last year's Wild Card win for the Texans; they'll once again be traveling to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Acrisure Stadium for the second time this calendar year.

As to who the quarterback might be in black and goal on the other side? Aaron Rodgers has yet make his future for this next season clear to this point. But with or without Rodgers, this Pittsburgh team will be looking noticably different from the last time these two faced off.

Most notably, Mike McCarthy will be the new head coach to replace Mike Tomlin, marking the first time that the Steelers will have a fresh voice on the sidelines since the 2007 season.

Week 16: Texans @ Eagles, Christmas Eve

Nov 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) catches the pass while under presser from Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King II (25) during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Date: December 24th, 7:15 PM CT



Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA



TV Channel: Prime Video

For the Texans' second Thursday night game of the season, that'll take place on Christmas Eve for a holiday matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles; two top teams in their respective conferences.

It's been a while since the Texans have actually faced the Eagles. The two have only faced off once within the 2020s, that only time coming back in 2022 before C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson had even arrived in that offseason's draft.

Surprisingly, the Texans have never beaten the Eagles through their six matchups in franchise history. So a win could be a pretty nice early Christmas gift for Houston fans.

Week 17: Texans @ Packers, Monday Night Football

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) stiff-arms Houston Texans safety Eric Murray (23) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, October 20, 2024, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Date: January 4th, 7:20 PM CT



Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI



TV Channel: ESPN

The Texans will have back-to-back primetime from Weeks 16 and 17, scheduled to have the final Monday Night Football game of the year against the Green Bay Packers.

And just like Houston's track record against the Eagles, it's been some tough sledding against the Packers in their franchise history. Their last win against Green Bay came back in 2008, logging an 0-4 record since.

Perhaps this year could be the perfect time for the Texans to flip the script. But on the road in Lambeau Field in the middle of winter isn't a simple task for any team––especially one coming from some routinely warm weather in Houston.

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