Texans' Final Week 10 Injury Report vs. Browns Brings More Bad News

The Houston Texans have released their third and final injury report heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

And simply put, their injury report for this week is a lengthy one–– and it only grew larger over the course of the week in practice.

The Texans will be dealing with several absences heading into the weekend, and possibly more, depending on how the status of a few others shifts leading up to Sunday's kickoff.

Let's break down the latest from the Texans' injury report after the team released everyone's official statuses on Friday afternoon.

Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 11/13)

OUT

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (groin/personal)



TE Brevin Jordan (finger/foot)



DE Danielle Hunter (hamstring)



WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring)



OL Keylan Rutledge (neck/shoulder)

QUESTIONABLE

CB Jaylin Smith (hamstring)



RB David Montgomery (groin)



LB Jake Hummel (groin)



DE Will Anderson (ankle)



OL Wyatt Teller (back/illness)



OL Trent Brown (wrist)

What to Make of Texans' Friday Injury Report

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Danielle Hunter's Absence Is Biggest Surprise

So there's a lot to take away from the Texans' injury report. Yet, the biggest and perhaps most surprising absence that Houston will be faced with this weekend surrounds their veteran star edge rusher Danielle Hunter, who's been ruled out after logging a limited practice on Thursday and didn't participate on Friday.

As to how severe Hunter's injury is long-term, we don't really know yet. All we know is that Hunter likely suffered a hamstring injury during practice on Thursday, and it's serious enough to keep him out for one week–– and possibly more, knowing that the Texans are on a short week for Week 11.

Without him, Jadeveon Clowney becomes an immediately more important piece on the Texans' defensive line, and will likely start next to Will Anderson Jr. if he's indeed ready to go (more on him in a minute).

Azeez Al-Shaair's Nagging Groin Injury

Azeez Al-Shaair is out for the Texans once again, seemingly with another groin injury that's kept him limited throughout the past several weeks.

And Al-Shaair's absence is notable for the Texans. He's a team captain, a Pro Bowl talent at the linebacker position, and the green dot signal-caller on Houston's defense who's often heralded for his communication and play recognition in the middle of the field in the front seven.

Without him, keep an eye on either Jake Hansen or Wade Woodaz to step up in the linebacker room as the starter who will play next to Henry To'oTo'o in the second level of the defense.

Keylan Rutledge's Stinger Will Sideline Him

Onto the offensive side of the ball, the Texans will ultimately be without their rookie left guard Keylan Rutledge, who suffered a stinger, according to DeMeco Ryans, and didn't practice throughout the entire week in all three team sessions.

Without Rutledge, KPRC2's Aaron Wilson reported that fourth-round rookie Febechi Nwaiwu––not Wyatt Teller––will be the next man up as the Texans' left guard. And that's a bit of an eye-catching decision from the Houston brass, if it holds leading up to gameday.

Nwaiwu has yet to be activated for a game this season. But should see that trend change in a big way for this weekend as a starter on the team's trip to Cleveland.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Injured In Practice?

Another noteworthy name from the Texans' lineup who won't be playing on Sunday: their big trade acquisition of Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring), who was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, but would not suit up for Thursday or Friday.

And knowing that Harrison Jr. is dealing with a hamstring issue, there's a possibility that the Texans' wideout suffered that hamstring tweak in the middle of Houston's team session on Wednesday, and will now be forced out for a period of time.

Again, with the Texans having a short week to prepare for their Week 11 game against the Indianapolis Colts for next Thursday, that could wind up turning Harrison Jr.'s absences into one spanning multiple games, depending on how severe his hamstring issue really is.

Will Anderson Jr., David Montgomery Remains Names to Watch

As for those who still have a chance to play this Sunday in Cleveland, the two most important names to keep a watch on from now until inactives are revealed this weekend are David Montgomery and Will Anderson Jr.

Montgomery's case is simple: he's been dealing with a groin injury dating back to Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans, has been out for the past three games, but was a full practice participant on Friday, that gives him hope to finally get back on the field for Week 10.

However, for Anderson Jr., he deserves a bit more attention for his situation. He was a limited participant in practice on Thursday due to an ankle issue, and would inevitably not practice on Friday as a DNP.

If he and Danielle Hunter are forced to miss Week 10, that'd be a devastating loss for the potency of this Texans' pass rush. So stay tuned for more on his status in the coming days.

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