Texans Injury Report vs. Browns Week 10: Multiple Starters Miss Practice

The Houston Texans have wrapped up their first day of practice ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

And following that practice session for the Texans, we've gotten a glimpse of the injuries that this roster is dealing with in the days ahead of this weekend's contest––where in Houston's case, there's a chance that they could be forced to play without one or more of their typical starters.

Let's break down the latest from the Texans' Wednesday injury report before facing the Browns in Week 10.

Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 11/11)

DNP

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (groin/personal)

TE Brevin Jordan (finger/foot)

RB David Montgomery (groin)

OG Keylan Rutledge (neck/shoulder)

LIMITED

WR Tank Dell (hand/shoulder)

RB Woody Marks (knee)

S Reed Blankenship (concussion/hand)

WR Marvin Harrison (hamstring)

CB Jaylin Smith (hamstring)

LB Jake Hummel (groin)

OG Wyatt Teller (illness)

FULL

DT Tommy Togiai (elbow/shoulder)

OT Blake Fisher (thumb)

The most notable takeaways from the Texans' first injury report of the week surround the four names who were listed as DNPs; three of them being starters.

David Montgomery is the least surprising of the four, who has missed each of the Texans' team practices since leaving Week 5's game against the Tennessee Titans with a groin injury, and has gradually been working his way back to the lineup.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans made it known that Montgomery's status has improved from last week––when he was ruled out with a groin injury on Wednesday––but said he would continue to be evaluated throughout the week. It remains to be seen if he ends up playing once the weekend rolls around.

The Texans also ended up seeing rookie offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge pop up as a rare entry on the injury report, as Coach Ryan’s noted that he had suffered a stinger during practice and would be listed as day-to-day.

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Keylan Rutledge (66) runs onto the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The stinger doesn't initially seem like something that would inhibit Rutledge's status for Sunday, but he'll have two more practices to go in order to see whether or not he'll be able to suit up.

If Rutledge is indeed sidelined for whatever reason this weekend, veteran Wyatt Teller could be the primary name to look towards as Houston's next man up at left guard. He's started two games already this season in place of Ed Ingram at right guard, and he might be fit to do the same on the other side of the line, if prompted.

Azeez Al-Shaair might be a name to keep an eye on, as he was a DNP with seemingly the same groin injury that's restricted his availability in practice as of late. However, given that he also had a personal designation, there's a better chance that he'll be good to go for either Thursday or Friday's session.

Tight end Brevin Jordan also wound up as a DNP in practice with a finger/foot issue. If he's unable to go against the Browns, Houston has four other tight ends on the roster to turn to instead, including second-round rookie Marlin Klein, who was active on the gameday against the LA Chargers for the first time since Week 4.

The Texans' final status for everyone on the roster will become clearer after Friday's practice. But until then, keep a close watch on those four who didn't practice, while also not losing sight of anyone who was limited for Wednesday’s action.

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