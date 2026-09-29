Texans Rookie & Sophomore Rankings: Risers, Fallers After 0-3 Start

The Houston Texans entered the 2026 season with an intriguing collection of young talent brought in from the past couple of drafts, as many anticipated those two draft classes could play a noteworthy of this team's plans for the year ahead.

Three games into the new year, though, and those young pieces haven't gotten off to the explosive start that the Texans would've hoped––really matching Houston's own slow 0-3 start as a whole.

Whether it be due to poor performance, a lack of involvement in the game plan, or in some cases, injury, the Texans' young pieces haven’t been the most inspiring group of talent through an early sample size, even if there have been a few small wins of note.

So with that in mind, it feels like the right time to sort through a ranking of the Texans' rookies and sophomores based on how they've looked three games into the season.

Who's trending up? Who's trending down? There are 11 first and second-year draft picks that have played at least one snap three games into the season. Let's break down how each of them has fared thus far.

11. OL Febechi Nwaiwu

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Febechi Nwaiwu (64) in action during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nwaiwu has remained largely a non-factor through the two games he's been active in thus far. To this point, he's only recorded a total of seven special teams snaps, and none on the offensive end.



It's still a mystery as to what the Oklahoma offensive lineman can provide at the NFL level, but if Ed Ingram is to miss any more time, and Wyatt Teller were to go down with an injury alongside him, Nwaiwu might find himself as the next man up.

10. LB Aiden Fisher

Aug 28, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Aiden Fisher (59) before a play during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Texans' linebacker room has seen a barrage of injuries throughout the last few weeks, those absences haven't led to much of a change in opportunity for seventh-round rookie Aiden Fisher.



He's recorded just 21 snaps on special teams so far, but in any event, those injury issues keep piling up. Fisher will be a name to keep an eye on as a more impactful piece defensively.

9. WR Lewis Bond

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Lewis Bond participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bond saw his second elevation from the practice squad against the Indianapolis Colts this past weekend, yet wasn't much of a difference-maker with just one targets.



He's seen a total of 22 offensive snaps in two games without recording a reception just yet.

8. S Kamari Ramsey

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans safety Reed Blankenship (6) reacts with safety Kamari Ramsey (27) in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Reed Blankenship really struggled for two games, it felt like Ramsey could be gearing up for a bigger role than expected on the defensive end if those issues kept up. Then in Week 3, Blankenship came away with Houston's first interception of the season.



That's left Ramsey with just one defensive snap going his way, with the rest of his work being on special teams. His time will come to be involved; it just hasn't happened yet.

7. CB Jaylin Smith

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Jaylin Smith (22) runs onto the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans like what they have in their third-round corner from last year's draft, but Smith hasn't managed to find many opportunities defensively since he's returned from his season-ending injury in 2025.

He's been a focal point in special teams though, appearing in over 80% of the Texans' total special teams snaps, and he'd certainly be in for a bigger role if either of Derek Stingley or Kamari Lassiter missed time.

6. TE Marlin Klein

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Marlin Klein (83) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Texans offense certainly looks like it could benefit from more utilization of their second-round rookie tight end, Marlin Klein, three games into the season. To this point, however, Klein hasn't been incorporated into Nick Caley's game plan much.



When he's gotten opportunities in preseason or early in the regular season, Klein has looked pretty solid. Yet he's combined for a little over 40 snaps through three games, and nearly half of those have been on special teams.

5. WR Jaylin Noel

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) reacts during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been a quirky start to Noel's second season with the Texans. While he was having a pretty productive offseason by most accounts, combined with Houston's receiving unit being banged up, the stage felt set for Noel to be a more impactful and involved receiver in C.J. Stroud's arsenal.



Three games deep, though, and Noel hasn't been the most exciting piece on the offensive end. He does have five receptions for 101 yards, but he's only been on the field for 40% of Houston's offensive snaps, and mainly filled the same duties he had in his rookie season as a returner.

4. LB Wade Woodaz

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Wade Woodaz (30) celebrates his 80 yard interception for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woodaz has suddenly become an important piece of the Texans' linebacker room amid their variety of injuries, and saw his reps increase even more in Week 3's game against the Colts as he was the next man up at middle linebacker for Azeez Al-Shaair when he left the game with a groin injury.



If Al-Shaair is set to miss any time moving forward, Woodaz then shifts into Houston's starting middle linebacker role, and becomes a critical component of Houston's defense. For now, though, he's a nice depth piece to have.

3. OT Aireontae Ersery

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery (79) is introduced before playing against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems like we're still in the development phase of Ersery's career three games into his second season. He has shown some appealing traits, as Pro Football Focus has graded him 18th amongst tackles in pass blocking grade (75.9), but his numbers could use some considerable work.



Ersery's accounted for 11 pressures, two penalties, two quarterback hits, and two sacks in three games. Stroud would love to see a bit more consistency out of his hopeful left tackle of the future.

2. RB Woody Marks

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' run game has been pretty discouraging three games into the season. However, each game that Houston and their offense takes the field, it's Marks who looks like he has more pop and exposiveness than their new veteran addition, David Montgomery.



And for how this offense has looked en route to an 0-3 start, that skillset could lead to a bigger share of the carries as we get deeper into the season. He'll definitely have to build upon his 3.0 yards per carry for the benefit of everyone, though.

1. OG Keylan Rutledge

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans center Keylan Rutledge (66) during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' offensive line still has work to do, there's no doubt about that. But in the first three games of Rutledge's career, things could certainly have panned out worse, all things considered. He's played in 214 total snaps, recording 12 pressures, one sack, and one penalty.



There's always bound to be some growing pains for a rookie offensive lineman, and especially for someone like Rutledge still learning a new position at left guard. But he hasn't made Houston regret their decision to trade up to get him just a few months ago. So that's a plus.

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