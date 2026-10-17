Texans Announce Multiple Roster Moves Before Week 6 vs. Jaguars

The Houston Texans have made a handful of roster moves right on the cusp of their Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In all, the Texans have elevated a pair of names from the practice squad, cut a couple of players from the back-end of their depth chart, as well as activate one key name that's been left on injured reserve from the past four weeks.

Let's break down everything the Texans did to tweak their roster before their London battle against their AFC South rival, the Jaguars:

Practice Squad Elevations

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Jawhar Jordan (25) practices catching before the Houston Texans played the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Bryce Hall

It's another week of the Texans opting to elevate Bryce Hall onto their gameday roster. Hall was elevated for Houston's Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, where he played in seven total special teams snaps, recording one solo tackle.



This means the Texans have used two of their practice squad elevations on Hall through just six weeks of the regular season. Houston has just one more elevation at their disposal for Hall until they'll be forced to bring him onto a traditional 53-man roster spot.

RB Jawhar Jordan

Third-year running back Jawhar Jordan will be making his first regular-season appearance for the Texans this season as a practice squad elevation. The decision likely comes due to the absence of David Montgomery in Houston's backfield, who suffered a groin injury in Week 5 vs. the Titans.



Jordan was in a relatively similar situation late last season as a practice squad elevation. He was activated in Week 15 vs. the Arizona Cardinals when this backfield was short-handed, putting together 15 carries for 101 total yards. Perhaps this one offers another breakout opportunity for him.

53-Man Roster Cuts

Aug 28, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Aiden Fisher (59) before a play during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LB Aiden Fisher

The Texans' final selection of the 2026 NFL Draft at pick 243 in the seventh round, Fisher has been cut from Houston's 53-man roster after having been active in three of the team's first five regular-season games.



Fisher was brought into Week 1 as a part of the Texans' 53-man roster cut, and would hang onto his spot for the first five weeks as a depth piece that helped contribute in the midst of some injuries to the linebacker position. Now that said unit is much healthier, Houston has let go of their seventh-round rookie.

CB Collin Wright

Another piece of the Texans' defense that was brought onto the 53-man roster from Week 1, undrafted defensive back Collin Wright was a standout in training camp and preseason back in August, yet wasn't able to keep up that momentum much in the regular season.



In his time with the Texans, Wright played just 11 special teams snaps, all coming against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4.

Injured Reserve Elevations

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LB Henry To'oTo'o

The Texans will finally be getting back their starting weak-side linebacker, Henry To’oTo’o, in Week 5, after he had missed the last four weeks of the season with a shoulder injury suffered in Houston's season opener against the Buffalo Bills.



To'oTo'o has been a weekly starter for the Texans' front seven across the past two seasons, combining for 200 total tackles, seven passes defended and four sacks since 2024.

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