The Houston Texans saw one of their players start Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts about as badly as you could imagine.

On the opening kickoff against the Colts, Texans defensive end Chris Braswell–– called up in his first game of the season from the practice squad–– suffered a serious leg injury trying to defend an Indianapolis return.

The injury led to Braswell being carted off while his leg was placed in an air cast, and made up for quite literally the worst outcome you could expect from a player making their season debut from the practice squad.

And now, as the Texans have returned from their mini-bye, Houston has officially placed Braswell on the practice squad injured reserve, unofficially ending his season.

Texans' Unofficially End Chris Braswell's Season With IR Designation

It's no surprise that Braswell's going to miss an extended amount of time with the serious knee injury he suffered last weekend, and the newest injured reserve designation from the team only confirms that even further.

We still don't have clarity on exactly what the diagnosis is for Braswell's injury. But an injured reserve designation tells us that it's significant enough to take him off the practice squad for the remainder of the season.

Technically, the Texans' injured reserve designation––even while being on the practice squad––will leave Braswell out of the mix for a minimum of four games, thus leaving room for him to return before the end of the season.

But even if Braswell's injury was somehow not as serious as it initially appeared on Thursday night, the team has just one more activation to utilize over the next seven weeks due to the previous injured reserve activations that Houston has used this year.

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Chris Braswell (53) is carted off the field at the start of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Therefore, that means Houston will have to be extra careful about where they decide to spend that injured reserve activation over the next few weeks, if they want said player to return before the end of the regular season.

Any player on the practice squad injured reserve, such as Braswell, or even running back Jawhar Jordan, doesn't usually have the greatest chance of getting that activation to swing their way.

For Braswell, it's the end of his third season in the league since being a second-round selection to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2024 NFL Draft, and his first season as a member of the Texans.

Braswell, in his first two seasons with the Buccaneers, had appeared in 35 games to record 48 tackles, five tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and 2.5 sacks.

The Texans have had Braswell off and on the practice squad since he was waived from Tampa Bay in August earlier this year, and he was elevated for his first appearance on the gameday roster last Wednesday.

Overall, Braswell projected as an intriguing upside swing for the Texans to have onboard the roster who finally got his opportunity in Week 11, but now will have to wait until 2027 to get back onto the field.

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