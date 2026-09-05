Texans' Biggest Roster Questions Entering Week 1 After Cuts

The Houston Texans' decisions to get this roster from 90 to 53 players effectively answered a ton of questions for what this group is going to be looking like heading into Week 1 of the new season against the Buffalo Bills.

That certainly doesn't mean the Texans have answered every question this roster has been faced with, though. In fact, after Houston has now decided upon 53 players to roll into the start of the season with, there's a handful of fresh questions that the team will be tasked to answer in the days and weeks ahead as it relates to this roster and its construction.

Let's break down three of the Texans' biggest questions as it relates to their roster following last weekend's cutdown day events:

Will Another QB Be Signed to the Practice Squad?

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio watches during practice before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans unsurprisingly have decided to enter Week 1 of the regular season with just two quarterbacks signed onto the roster: C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills. Veteran Brett Rypien was previously onboard as QB3 for Houston's second and third preseason games, but would inevitably be cut in the trimmings to get to 53.

But while the Texans only have two quarterbacks onboard both their active roster and practice squad right now, that could change in the days, or perhaps more likely, weeks ahead. There are other veterans up for grabs on the open market following cuts around the league that Houston could take interest in, such as maybe Bailey Zappe, Josh Johnson, Nick Mullins, or Jake Browning.

For now, though, the Texans' roster cuts would tend to indicate that they're content with their current quarterback room onboard. However, don't be shocked if and when this position group shifts after getting a few weeks deep into the regular season.

Who Will Be the First Inactive TE on Gameday?

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Texans had decided to bring Brevin Jordan back to the 53-man roster following last weekend's cuts, Houston would officially have five tight ends on their Week 1 group; a much larger group than this roster held this time last year, when only two tight ends were rostered before they had faced the LA Rams.

And that decision makes sense. Each tight end on the roster brings a specific skillset that the other doesn't, making the idea of retaining all five of their top guys at the position worth considering. Yet, that doesn't mean all five of their guys onboard for Week 1 will be active for gameday against the Bills.

The most likely bet to be the odd man out, at least to start, would be Jordan. That's because he's been dealing with a leg injury as of late, and wasn't one of the four on the initial 53-man roster to begin with.

Even if he is inactive for Week 1, though, there's a good chance he, or whoever else gets sat out, will be seen at some point throughout the season.

How Long Will Braden Smith, Tank Dell Remain on IR?

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) walks on the sideline during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two key components of the Texans' offense would find themselves on injured reserve to kick off the new season: wide receiver Tank Dell and offensive tackle Braden Smith. The move effectively sidelines each for a four-game minimum and keeps them off the 53-man roster until they're elevated from their 21-day practice window that the team has to clear them for.

So at bare minimum, both Dell and Smith will be out for four games. But that total could easily rise higher. If Houston maxes out their 21-day practice window for either immediately after their four-week absence was up, that leaves just one game on tap before the Texans' Week 8 bye arrives.

So for either, if they're not good to go by Week 5, there's a good chance that we might not see them until Week 9; a tough blow for the Texans' offense if true, but might just be a reality they're faced with, depending on how recovery goes in the weeks ahead.

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