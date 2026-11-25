The Pittsburgh Steelers made an eye-catching, and really, a stunning change to their offense heading into Week 12 of the NFL season.

After having Aaron Rodgers under center as their starting quarterback for the last 26 consecutive games, the Steelers have decided to bench the future Hall of Famer for Mason Rudolph for their upcoming game vs. the Denver Broncos, leaving Rodgers as an inactive on their gameday roster.

The change in the Steelers' quarterback room is one that was largely unpredictable.

Rodgers was all but locked into his spot as Pittsburgh's QB1, despite their lackluster passing production across the first half of the season, and after their latest 16-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, he might've finally played his last game in the NFL with no signs that Pittsburgh plans on turning to him moving forward.

However, as the Steelers have made a big change under center, there's a chance that the Texans and C.J. Stroud now come out of this decision as some of the biggest winners of all––and that's for more reasons than one.

How Texans Come Out as Winners in Steelers' QB Decision

One of the most important fallouts from this decision that connects with the Texans is the fact that Houston will be playing this same Steelers team in a little over a week come Week 13's Sunday Night Football matchup; a game that could have significant consequences for playoff seeding in the AFC.

The Texans have a history of taking care of Rodgers and the Steelers' offense as of their most recent matchup in the Wild Card Round of last postseason, where Houston claimed a dominant 30-6 victory on the road at Acrisure Stadium.

But for their matchup against the Steelers looming this season, they'll now be faced with the task of seeing Mason Rudolph, which could be a simpler–– or perhaps even tougher battle for the Texans to take on–– depending on how Rudolph looks as Pittsburgh's QB1 on Friday against Denver.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) hands off to running back Lew Nichols III (31) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 10 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. The Bengals improved to 7-2 on the season with a 38-18 win over the Steelers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On top of the implications now in play for the Texans' Week 13 game, the AFC Wild Card race now has a bunch of backup-level quarterbacks competing alongside Houston that now tend to make their road to the postseason suddenly a bit more palatable.

Of the six teams that are reasonably within the hunt to make some noise in the postseason, only two of those teams have yet to make a significant change at the quarterback position: that's the Texans, who have C.J. Stroud playing at an MVP-level, and the Cleveland Browns with Deshaun Watson.

Current starting QBs of the six AFC teams I believe will fight for the last two playoff spots …



• Browns: Deshaun Watson

• Steelers: Mason Rudolph

• Patriots: Tommy DeVito

• Texans: CJ Stroud

• Raiders: Fernando Mendoza

• Ravens: Jacoby Brissett



Advantage: Houston. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 25, 2026

Having the edge at quarterback can be a much-welcomed lift for any NFL team on a given week, but that's especially so for those looking to make a run into the playoffs.

The top five teams sitting clearly above the Texans in the AFC standings each have an above-average to elite option at quarterback: the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen, the Denver Broncos and Bo Nix, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence, the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow, and the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

The Texans and Stroud aren't far away from becoming that sixth or seventh team in the standings. With a few victories in a row over the next few weeks against winnable matchups like the Ravens and Steelers, along with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans, it might be just enough to give Houston the necessary lift in the Wild Card race.

And if that late-season run does come to form again for the Texans, that only helps Stroud and his case of cashing in an even bigger check once it comes time to negotiate a new contract extension later this offseason.

But making such a run happen all starts with the Texans taking care of business against the Ravens, then doing so once again against the Steelers the following week, which would then lift Houston to .500 for the first time this season.

With Pittsburgh's latest decision to turn away from a Hall of Fame quarterback like Rodgers until further notice, those chances of the Texans making that climb happen begin to look a whole lot better.

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