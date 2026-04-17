Biggest Winners & Losers of Texans' Will Anderson Extension

The Houston Texans have officially locked in their star edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. on a lucrative three-year, $150 million extension to keep him on the roster through the 2030 NFL season, ensuring a key cornerstone of this elite defense and team culture won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

Let's take a look at the biggest winners and losers from the Texans cementing their defensive centerpiece under contract for the next half-decade:

Winner: Will Anderson

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) takes the field prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Surprise: the guy who just signed a contract worth $150 million is probably feeling pretty good right now.

The clear and obvious winner of the entire equation is the $150 million-dollar-man himself, as Anderson stamps his place in the NFL history books by signing the largest non-quarterback contract the league has ever seen.

Now locked in through 2030, the runway is now cleared for Anderson to continue moving up the ranks as one of the best players to ever put on a Texans uniform, and get paid a historically massive salary while doing so.

Loser: The Rest of the AFC South

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) reacts to a false start during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From the perspective of those within the Texans' division that have to play Anderson twice a season, seeing that he's now locked in under contract with Houston for the next five seasons is bound to be a tough pill to swallow.

For the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, and Jacksonville Jaguars, they'll have to make sure their future offensive line is bolstered up for the annual challenge presented by Anderson Jr., who's now onboard for years to come with no signs of slowing down.

Winner: Danielle Hunter

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates with defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) after his sack of Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Anderson's pass-rushing counterpart was probably glad to hear the news that his co-star was signed on for the next five years, as Danielle Hunter is someone who benefits immensely from the presence of another star on the opposite edge.

Just last season, it was actually Hunter who led the way in total sacks for the Texans with 15 of them; a task that becomes much easier when offensive lines have to focus on both him and Anderson rushing the quarterback. Now, that pairing is signed on through at least 2027, and possibly longer, to keep wreaking havoc.

Loser: Micah Parsons

Nov 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) celebrates following a sack during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Micah Parsons will now have to settle for the second-highest-paid non-quarterback ever, as his $46.5 million annual salary signed on before the 2025 regular season now falls behind Anderson's $50 million AAV, putting him atop the edge rusher salary totem pole.

Of course, Anderson Jr. will inevitably fall victim to the same fate in a few years’ time as NFL contracts only continue to keep climbing. But for now, it's Anderson who holds the crown as the biggest non-QB contract, which comes more than deserved after a First-Team All-Pro finish in 2025.

Winner: DeMeco Ryans & Matt Burke

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans head coach Demeco Ryans stands on the sidelines against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Those who are scheming up Anderson and his place within the Texans' elite defense––primarily head coach DeMeco Ryans and defensive play-caller Matt Burke––will love to know that their top defender off the edge is locked in for their game plan throughout the rest of the decade.

For any defensive-minded coach, or really any coach in general, that type of security for a young, stud pass-rusher is a dream to have locked in. Now, the Texans have put pen to paper to make that a reality.

Loser: C.J. Stroud

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws in the first quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

On one hand, C.J. Stroud is likely elated to see that his star on the other end of the field is locked in with the Texans for the foreseeable future, which can ultimately benefit his ceiling as long as Houston's defense remains stout.

But the extension likely cements that Stroud will inevitably be forced to wait until next offseason before he signs his respective contract extension, which has the chance to go in a few different directions.

If Stroud has a bounceback season with a new offensive line, he'll be able to cash in on a big-time extension in 2027 because of it. If next season ends up a bit shaky, he'd have wished his new contract would've come one year sooner this time next offseason.

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