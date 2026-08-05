Texans Considered Signing Another DE Before Jadeveon Clowney

The Houston Texans made a much-needed move to bolster their defensive end depth over the weekend by signing 12-year veteran Jadeveon Clowney, who now re-joins the team he first started his NFL career with on a one-year deal to fill in behind Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter.

However, it seems like the Texans, in their process of searching for a third defensive end to add to their defensive line, also had interest in another free agent to fill that same role before eventually deciding to roll with Clowney.

Texans Showed Interest In Another DE Besides Jadeveon Clowney

The intel about the Texans' process of searching for another defensive end actually ended up coming straight from general manager Nick Caserio, who spoke about how Houston went about their decision-making during an appearance on 95.7 The Fan.

And in that appearance, Caserio revealed that the Texans also had conversations with defensive end Derek Barnett about a potential re-signing before ending up with Clowney as their guy.

“The third end spot was an area that we felt that we were going to add at some point. Derek [Barnett] did a good job for us in that role, had some conversations with him," Caserio said, "So, just kind of keeping track of the market; who are the players that are in that category?"

It makes sense that the Texans had been keeping tabs on Barnett, if they weren't going to go out to make a splash for someone like Clowney.

Barnett had previously filled that same third edge role this past season, and throughout the two seasons before that, and was rather productive in doing so, considering he logged five sacks with 21 total tackles across his time on the field in 2025.

Nov 2, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) celebrates with Houston Texans defensive end Derek Barnett (95) after a play during the second half against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pairing that chemistry with the Texans' defense and their surrounding staff, Barnett was always an option who was still lingering out on the free agent market, and stuck out as a target Houston should look towards if they were ever going to search outwards for that third defensive end.

Instead, the Texans decided that they wanted to go in a different direction for their defensive end spot by bringing in Clowney, a more productive, experienced player in his respective role.

Inking that contract for Clowney might've also become a bit easier when learning the veteran was willing to come to Houston via a one-year deal with a base value of $5.5 million.

Nick Caserio, Texans Had Conversations With Clowney in Late Spring

Caserio expressed that the Texans did have conversations with Clowney and his representation in the late spring to summer portion of the offseason, but didn't exactly get the wheels to turn on a signing actually becoming a reality until closer to training camp.

"JD [Clowney] was a player who, we had some conversations with initially–– maybe it was a little bit later in the spring/summer, then we kept in contact with his agent over the course of the summer," Caserio continued.

"At some point, there was a level of mutual interest. He obviously had a lot of interest from other teams... But it worked out. It says a lot about Jadeveon; the fact that he wanted to be here... He’s still shown the ability, whether it's in Dallas, Baltimore, Carolina, these different stops: he still brings some positive qualities to the table.”

Nick Caserio on @957thefan w/ @SethCPayne & @SeanTPendergast on Jadeveon Clowney & DE depth:



“The 3rd end spot, we felt that we were gunna add at some point. Derek did a good for us in that role, had some conversations with him. Dylan has had a good role for us, signed Dominique… pic.twitter.com/RqzTVT3dVx — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) August 4, 2026

Now, the Texans' questions for their defensive end depth have been solved pretty confidently with an addition like Clowney. He can now forge together one of the best three-man groups at the position within the NFL, and ensure that Houston's pass-rush doesn't lose a step in the event that Anderson or Hunter aren't on the field.

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