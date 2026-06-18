Texans DT Kayden McDonald: Why He's Ranked No. 24 Before Taking a Snap

It's time to continue our rankings for the top 25 Houston Texans for the 2026 season, narrowing down which players around the roster will have the greatest impact for the upcoming year on the horizon.

Following our last entry of Keylan Rutledge, we've got our second rookie making an early bid into the list without taking an NFL snap––that's the Texans' second-round selection from earlier this offseason: Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald:

Why Kayden McDonald is So Important

The Texans made a clear statement by investing in McDonald with their first pick on day two; largely in a similar approach to how they secured Rutledge the day before by trading up a couple of spots in the second round to do so.

And the logic was simple: the Texans needed to add depth on the interior of their defense, wanted to enhance their run-stopping ability, and McDonald was the clear best option left on the board to do so.

He'll be someone who takes time to truly reach his ceiling as an impactful defensive tackle amd one who can mesh well into the Texans' specific scheme. But there's most definitely room for him to create a dent as soon as year one as another chess piece for DeMeco Ryans to use on this stout defensive line.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald runs a drill during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He's an explosive, powerful bowling ball of a force on the inside, one of the best run defenders in the class, and is only 21 years old coming into the league.

If not a seriously nice addition as early as year one, he'll be a huge piece of this Texans' defensive front for the foreseeable future. However, there's a large runway for him to make his presence felt in 2026.

McDonald's Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths

- Powerful, strong force on the interior

- Instant upgrade to stopping the run

- Impressive tackling production from the inside

Weaknesses

- Not a natural scheme fit in DeMeco Ryans' wide-9 front

- Still needs to develop as a pass-rusher

- Inexperienced; one season starting at Ohio State

What Happens if McDonald Gets Hurt?

The Texans have an intriguing layer of depth that sits around McDonald in the defensive tackle room that will not only help him make his initial transition to the pros, but also helps this defense entirely if he gets banged up throughout the year.

Houston will have their 2025 standout Tommy Togiai ready to build off an impressive year in the mix, while Logan Hall will also be a part of that defensive line rotation as a versatile piece who could be used both on the inside and as a depth piece on the edge.

Losing McDonald in any capacity would hurt the Texans' chances to bolster their run defense and their overall versatility on their defensive front as well. But compared to several other position groups on the roster, Houston could patch up his loss pretty effectively.

Why We Ranked McDonald Here

It's the second rookie in a row to find their way into the Texans' top 25 already, so perhaps I'm a little bit bullish on this incoming class from what the reality might be. McDonald might not even be a day one starter, and might take a bit of extra time to adjust to Houston's specific scheme.

But even if just a rotational piece, the way that McDonald could be utilized in Ryans' defense in that regard will be a huge presence to have in helping get this group even better than how they finished last season.

He can alleviate pressure from Sheldon Rankins on the interior and offer another option to rotate in and allow him extra rest, but also takes attention off of this elite Texans edge rush duo in Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter to work to the best of their abilities.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Naquan Jones, right, and defensive tackle Kayden McDonald arrive for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Last season, the Texans finished as the fourth-best run defense in terms of opposing yards (1,593) and sixth in yards per carry (4.0). That's solid as is, but for as elite as this Houston defense prides themselves on being, that still leaves room for improvement in 2026.

If McDonald can just be another powerful and reliable rotation piece to push that in the right direction, it's a win for Houston. If he can diversify his pass-rush ability to refine his game on that end, he might even overcome Togiai on the depth chart, and surge up these rankings this time next year.

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