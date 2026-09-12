Texans Elevate Veteran Safety From Practice Squad for Bills Game

The Houston Texans have made a subtle roster move right ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

According to the Texans' transaction log, the Texans have elevated safety George Odum to their gameday roster for Week 1.

We have elevated George Odum from the practice squad via standard elevation for Week 1 vs. the Buffalo Bills. pic.twitter.com/kCVyWVqFhh — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 12, 2026

It's the only practice squad elevation that the Texans are expected to make for Sunday's matchup, to this point.

Odum had been on the Texans' practice squad since being cut from their 90-man roster following their final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. He was a late addition to their preseason roster who was signed before that third and final preseason game in August.

And now, it seems like he'll be able to get his opportunity with the Texans in a regular-season game rather quickly, as he'll immediately be using his first of three practice squad elevations for the year in Houston.

What George Odum's Elevation vs. Bills Means for Texans

Odum will be suiting up for the third team of his NFL career, having come off of five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and three with the San Francisco 49ers.

And for most of Odum's career, he's been primarily a special teams ace alongside his role as a backup safety. He has over 2,000 special teams snaps since entering the league in 2018, pairing with nearly 1,200 defensive snaps as well.

Last season with the Colts, Odum only played three games to log four tackles throughout the season. He had returned later in the season after recovering from offseason elbow surgery, yet now appears to be fully ready to go for the 2026 campaign.

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive back George Odum (39) signals the crowd to make noise during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odum had put together a statement game for the Texans in his single preseason outing against Carolina, where he had collected 11 total tackles throughout the night, along with a pass deflection and an interception as perhaps their biggest playmaker on the defense.

That performance alone might've been what took Odum over the edge for that practice squad nod. And clearly, the Texans liked what they saw from the veteran safety enough to bring him onboard the roster as soon as Week 1 begins.

However, rather than getting those same heavy defensive snaps against Buffalo, Odum might fill into a larger special teams role as the Texans bring out their regular starters in their safety unit.

Odum will fill in behind the Texans’ starting safety duo led by Pro Bowler Calen Bullock and offseason signing Reed Blankenship. Fifth-round rookie Kamari Ramsey will likely remain the primary backup in the safety room as well, thus leaving Odum as a third-stringer defensively.

But even in that limited role defensively, he could still get a good amount of snaps on kick and punt returns on special teams, and make the most of his opportunity that way.

Odum and the Texans will take the field at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday afternoon, where they'll attempt to rally towards their sixth-straight win against the Bills in Houston, where Buffalo hasn't logged a victory since 2006.

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