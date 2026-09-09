The Houston Texans have released their first injury report of the week ahead of their season opener matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

And really, there was a lot of good news of note heading into this weekend––mainly due to the lack of entries that the Texans had to report.

Texans Injury Report (as of Sept. 9th)

- LB Wade Woodaz: FULL (thumb)



- OT Trent Brown: FULL (wrist)



- DT Kayden McDonald: LIMITED (ankle)

The Texans had their first of three practices ahead of gameday on Wednesday, where only three names were there to report with an injury from the team. Only one of them, second-round rookie defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, was limited due to an ankle injury.

The two other names of note, linebacker Wade Woodaz and offensive tackle Trent Brown, were able to give it a go in full for Wednesday's practice, which is a good sign for what their status will hold once gamday arrives this weekend.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Brown is dealing with an "old injury" that is reportedly "not a big deal." That leaves him likely to fill his expected role as the Texans' starting right tackle on the opposite side of Aireontae Ersery.

#Texans offensive tackle Trent Brown is dealing with an old wrist injury, not a big deal, didn't require surgery. All set for #Bills game in season-opener — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 7, 2026

As for Woodaz, he's been gradually returning to the Texans' lineup after suffering from a broken thumb during the preseason.

That led to the Houston rookie linebacker being sidelined for their final preseason outing against the Carolina Panthers, yet it seems like he's on track to be back in the mix for Week 1.

It's great news to be had for the Texans and their linebacker group, considering Woodaz has been able to make a strong statement during his play in training camp and preseason, and now becomes the team's most likely LB3 behind Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o to open the season.

Who Else Is Practicing for the Texans Ahead of Week 1

Beyond the Texans' full participants in Woodaz and Brown, there's a few other recently-injured names within Houston's lineup that now appear to be back to 100% as the regular season creeps closer.

Linebacker Jake Hansen, who went down with an ankle injury at the start of training camp, wasn't listed on Houston's initial injury report, likely leaving him to be activated for Week 1 against Buffalo.

Another name who wasn't a part of the initial batch of injuries? Veteran tight end Brevin Jordan, who had been dealing with a lingering knee injury throughout Houston's preseason that left him sidelined throughout the past few weeks, but could now be trending back to full health before the season officially kicks off.

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As to whether or not Jordan will be on the active roster for Week 1 remains to be seen, especially considering the Texans have five tight ends on their 53-man roster. One, or multiple of those five, could be deemed inactive before kickoff.

However, if he is ready to go, it would mark his official return to a regular season game for the first time since Week 2 of the 2024 season.

The Texans have two more practices to go after Wednesday before this weekend's action gets underway against the Bills, which is scheduled to kickoff at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, September 13th.

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