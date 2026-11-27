The Houston Texans are eyeing the potential of logging back-to-back wins on the schedule this weekend, as they'll be hosting the Baltimore Ravens for a Week 12 matchup that means a whole lot to each team's hopes of a late run to the postseason.

For the Ravens, they'll be trying to escape their current seven-game losing streak and keep any shot of a postseason appearance alive with a win in Houston. They'll still be without Lamar Jackson, but with Jacoby Brissett now getting more comfortable, alongside the threat of Derrick Henry, they won't be the easiest task to stop.

As for the Texans, they'll be fresh off a win over the Indianapolis Colts, eyeing their fifth win of the season, which would put them one game back of a .500 record. A victory here could also put Houston just one game out of the seventh seed in the AFC, making this week extra important to capitalize on.

With that in mind, let's take a deeper look at three of the biggest keys to victory for the Texans against the Ravens, thus putting them a little bit closer in reach of their postseason aspirations.

Don't Let Derrick Henry Get the Hot Hand

Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) practices before the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Derrick Henry hasn't had near the same success in the Ravens' offense ever since Lamar Jackson has missed time. He hasn't seen over 20 carries or 100 rushing yards since Week 5. Henry has also averaged 3.7 yards per carry over that stretch; far below his career average of 4.8.

There's no question as to why the Ravens are stuck in a seven-game losing streak. Their offense isn't the same unit as it was at the beginning of the season, and Henry's lackluster production comes as a big part of that.

But Henry is more than capable of turning things up on a moment’s notice, and the Texans have to ensure that they don't fall victim to an explosive Henry performance that keeps the Ravens within reach of an upset victory.

We've seen multiple times this season in which the Texans' high-end rushing defense winds up underwhelming for some lackluster performances. Week 7 against the New York Giants is a perfect example, and that led to a crushing overtime loss.

If Houston lets Henry run over their defense like Cam Skattebo and Co. did, the road to a convincing victory becomes a whole lot harder. So this is the biggest key the Texans have to focus on.

Bank on Another Big Game From Will Anderson

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) and defensive end Logan Hall (96) celebrates after sacking Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (not pictured) for a safety during the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans could be without Danielle Hunter for a third straight game this weekend. He still hasn't practiced with the hamstring injury he suffered before Week 10's game against the Cleveland Browns.

If that's the case, his absence would leave this defensive line shorthanded once again––and while this defensive front is both talented and deep, it's certainly much better with Hunter as a part of the equation, considering he finished last season with 15 total sacks.

But the Texans still might not have to worry if they're without Hunter's. That's because Will Anderson has been performing at a Defensive Player of the Year level with or without Hunter in the lineup, and he'll be chasing to build off the momentum of one of his best days of the year against the Colts.

Last week, Anderson had a sack, nine pressures, a season-high 37.5% pressure rate, and recorded his first-ever safety against the Colts en route to allowing three total points to their offense. Anderson is on fire right now and will be a one-man wrecking crew for the Ravens to account for in the trenches.

If Anderson keeps playing at such a rate against the Ravens, it'll be a tough task for Baltimore to stop. But this week's task will be a little bit more challenging than what Indianapolis presented with a couple of backup tackles.

Anderson's expected matchup, Ravens tackle Roger Rosengarden, has allowed pressure on 10.8% of his pass blocks this season, the ninth highest rate among right tackles.

Keep Playing Disciplined & Limit Penalties

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans talks to officials during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans saw one glaring weakness from their game plan actually turn around in their favor against the Colts last week: penalties. Houston incurred just four penalties for 23 yards against Indianapolis.

It's the second time this season that the Texas have incurred four or fewer penalties in a single game, as well as the second game in which they've given up 25 or fewer yards due to penalties.

Compared to the issues Houston has faced in the penalty category throughout the first half of this season, this is an incredible trend to build on. The Texans have averaged over seven flags a game throughout their 11 games this season, and it has been something DeMeco Ryans and Houston's staff have been trying desperately to improve upon.

Against the Colts, the Texans managed to do just that. And if Houston can continue to stay disciplined this weekend, they'll have the perfect opportunity to take advantage of Baltimore's own penalty problems.

The Ravens rank seventh in the NFL for average penalties per game, and have the lowest average net penalties of any team in the league (-2.36).

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