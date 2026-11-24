The Houston Texans' run game is set to get a bit of a facelift in their upcoming matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

According to an update from Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, the team is "hopeful" that Marks will return to the lineup in Week 12 after missing Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Marks has been in concussion protocol since the Texans' Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns, in which he left and didn't return in the middle of the third quarter. Once Sunday against the Ravens arrives, Marks will be two weeks removed from that injury and should be good to go for his return to the field.

But for the Texans' run game, it'll be the first time that both Marks and Montgomery will be working in tandem with one another for the first time since Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.

What can we expect from Houston on the ground as they'll be back to 100%? And will the backfield split be any different than what we last saw from when each of Marks and Montgomery were healthy at the start of the season?

Let's break it down:

What the Backfield Split Looked Like in Weeks 1-4

Now, since the first four weeks of the season when the Texans had a collective 0-4 record, their run game has looked a lot better in the moments that Woody Marks or David Montgomery has led the operation by themselves.

However, we can look back to those first four weeks at the Texans were fully healthy in the backfield to get a better picture of what to expect for their running back split when both of their top guys are healthy.

From Weeks 1 through 4, Montgomery was on the field for an average of 54% of the Texans' offensive snaps and saw 47 total carries. Marks was out there for around 45% of the snaps and came away with 28 total carries.

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) chases Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) during the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So Montgomery, when both guys are healthy, is typically leading the way over Marks by a slight margin in snaps, but also takes a bulk of the Texans' carries in the backfield, while Marks operates as a pass-blocker and a more potent weapon in the receiving game.

However, based on how Montgomery operated in the Texans' last game against the Colts, maybe there's a route to him seeing a bit more than that 55% snap share.

Will Montgomery's 100-Yard Day Lead to More Reps?

There's a case that Montgomery should get a bigger workload in the Texans' offense moving forward because of how solid he looked against the Colts. And that outcome certainly remains a possibility if Montgomery continues to carry his efficiency into the next game against the Ravens.

However, at least initially, the Texans feel more likely to roll with their previous setup in the backfield at a 55-45 split and roll with the hot hand on a weekly basis, rather than simply lean on Montgomery more right off the bat.

Marks has been a solid weapon in the Texans' offense when he's been given the opportunities. He's a quick, home run hitter on the ground, can work well as a pass-catcher, and is an underrated pass-blocker that is deserving of seeing the ball in his hands to make plays on a weekly basis.

Houston has entrusted him with over 15 touches a game in every week that Montgomery has been sidelined, and it's hard to imagine he's totally taken out of the game plan moving forward now that the position looks a little bit healthier.

Expect Emari Demercado to Remain Quiet

The one back in the Texans' offense who feels most likely to be taken out of the game plan is their now-third-string runner, Emari Demercado, who has taken around 25% of the offensive snaps to Marks and Montgomery when the other has been sidelined, but now feels due to see that number reach closer to zero.

Demercado has been a serviceable backup when the Texans have had him on the field this season, but he was only meant to be a plug-and-play veteran who stepped up due to injury.

Now that Houston is healthy in the backfield, Demercado reverts back to their RB3, and only sees looks on the offense if either of Marks or Montgomery is forced out for more time. There's a chance he could find some snaps on special teams so he's not a complete non-factor on the Texans' roster, though.

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