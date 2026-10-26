3 Winners, 6 Losers From Texans' Deflating Week 7 Loss vs. Giants

The Houston Texans have now dropped their fifth game in the first seven weeks of the 2026 NFL season after a brutal overtime loss against the New York Giants in Week 7, 21-27.

There were a lot of blemishes of note for the Texans in this one. Players on both sides of the ball had their respective issues from start to finish in this game that ultimately led to Houston's fate looking as it did after extra time.

However, even throughout all of the chaos that the Texans faced on their home field in Reliant Stadium in Week 7, a select few names managed to shine through with a solid performance that provides a bit more optimism for their individual stock moving forward.

So as the dust is still settling from what's due to be considered one of the Texans' worst losses of this season, let's break down a set of three winners and six losers that set themselves apart from the crowd within Sunday's action.

Winner: RB Woody Marks

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the New York Giants at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even in what was a pretty rough loss for the Texans' all around, you've got to give credit where it's due for the leader of Houston's run game in Woody Marks.

Marks was tasked to be the lead ball-carrier for the Texans throughout the day in a game where Houston had just two active running backs on the roster. And even after having to leave the game in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury, he managed to return and post a pretty solid stat line, all things considered.

19 rushes for 66 yards comes out to 3.5 yards per carry, and he also chipped in for a 15-yard reception in the process. He'll likely go back to splitting carries with his veteran counterpart in Montgomery after next week's bye, but for the time that he's been Houston's RB1, he's handled those expectations pretty well.

Loser: WR Nico Collins

Football - NFL - Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 18, 2026 Houston Texans' Nico Collins reacts Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs | Action Images via Reuters

The Texans entered this game knowing that they were going to spread the ball around within their deep wide receiver room. And that's exactly what happened. All six active wide receivers on this roster managed to catch at least one ball over the course of this matchup vs. the Giants.

But in the process, the Texans found themselves essentially shutting out Collins of their game plan on that side of the ball entirely. Houston's star wideout finished the game with just two receptions for six yards; by far his lowest numbers of the season so far.

Of course, in a receiver room like the Texans have with many moving parts, there's going to be growing pains like there were in this game. Yet, coming out of the bye, Houston's can't afford repeat performances like this from Collins, knowing that he's the best talent on that side of the ball entirely.

Loser: WR Marvin Harrison

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) reacts to his touchdown against the New York Giants in the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, Marvin Harrison Jr. did catch his first touchdown pass as a part of the Texans' receiver room. But that one play doesn't take away from just how limited he was over the course of the day in Houston's passing game.

That one six-yard touchdown reception was one of just four targets that Harrison Jr. was able to convert on throughout the day. After his hot start with the team just last week in London, you'd have expected those numbers to look a little bit better than they ultimately ended up being.

However, like Collins, the Texans now find themselves needing to figure out how to better include Harrison Jr. in their offensive plans after the bye. And if unsuccessful, it'll be hard for Houston's steep investment of a second-round pick to look like a wise move––especially if the losses keep on piling up.

Winner: WR Tank Dell

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) reacts to his catch against the New York Giants in the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One big bright spot for the Texans in an otherwise gloomy day in Houston: Tank Dell returned to the field for the first time in over 670 days. And in his first appearance back on the field, he turned in a pretty explosive 43-yard reception that turned out to be this offense's best play of the day––even if not exactly by design.

Dell didn't get involved much outside of that one play besides a two-yard rush in the second half. However, this day was bound to be a successful one for Dell knowing all the hard work it took to get back on the field once again since his devastating knee injury. Expect to only see more of him moving forward.

Loser: CB Kamari Lassiter

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) makes a reception as Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (3) defends during the first quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game was another example of Texans Pro Bowl cornerback Kamari Lassiter not looking like his 2025 self, as he'd be a prime factor in what would be many explosive downfield plays from the Giants' offense over the course of the day.

Malik Nabers had his fourth-straight game with over 100 receiving yards. Malachi Fields chipped in for 88 yards on four catches. Perhaps those woes could be pinned on Houston's secondary as a whole, but there were multiple occasions in which Lassiter would simply get beat in his individual matchup, and thus let up a big chunk of play from J.J. McCarthy.

For this Texans' defense to be at its best, Lassiter's performance is a huge part of that. So far this season, he's been stuck in a bit of a third-year slump that Houston is now desperate for him to get out of.

Loser: DE Will Anderson

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) greets fans before a game against the New York Giants at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' star edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. started off this season on about as high of a note as you could ask for. He had been a dominant force against opposing quarterbacks and offensive lines, having recorded a total of seven sacks through five games.

This showing from Anderson though would make for back-to-back games of failing to take down the opposing quarterback for a sack. His co-star on the Texans' defensive line, Danielle Hunter, took care of business for one himself, but Houston's Defensive Player of the Year candidate still left more to be desired.

Winner: LB Henry To'oTo'o

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oto'o arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Henry To'oTo'o's second game back on the Texans' front seven from his shoulder injury that took him out for the first four weeks of the season, he made his impact felt in a multiple ways on the defensive side of the ball.

To'oTo'o became the Texans' second-leading tackler on the day (10) in a game where this defense really struggled in that department, while also recording two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, and 0.5 sacks.

The Texans are going to need some of their key defenders around that side of the ball to step up over the next few weeks if they want to revert back closer to their 2025 selves. Thankfully, To'oTo'o held up his end of the bargain in Week 7.

Loser: TE Marlin Klein

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Marlin Klein (83) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No, we haven't forgotten about Texans second-round pick Marlin Klein. But it almost seems as if Houston's coaching staff has completely shut him out from their weekly plans entirely.

This would be Klein's fourth straight game of being deemed a healthy scratch on the Texans' active roster. His stat line has been stuck at his one catch for 21 yards ever since he made a nice play in the first game of Houston's season back in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, all because of what the team staff describes as a need to improve on special teams.

Well, the Texans' special teams can't look much worse than it does right now––at least outside of how Ka'imi Fairbairn has been performing as of late––so maybe it wouldn't hurt to give the day two pick a chance in the lineup moving forward.

Loser: Texans' Coaching Staff

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts on the sideline during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While this blame for this loss could be put onto several names for the Texans, one aspect of the equation that can't go without some criticism is Houston's coaching staff––who didn't seem to have many redeeming qualities to bank on for this week in any of their three phases.

The offense looked without any dynamic ability and creativity compared to what was shown last weekend. The defense was an even worse blemish for Houston in this game, with their lack of tackling and lackluster coverage. Special teams still had their respective lapses. Penalties remained egregious, especially offensively.

And now at a 2-5 record on the year, it makes you wonder whether or not there's a change that needs to be made in some area of the Texans' personnel or coaching staff heading into the bye week.

At the very least, DeMeco Ryans needs to do some deep soul-searching of how to get this group back on track for the second half of the season. Right now, it's not looking too pretty.

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