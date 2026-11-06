Texans Have Reported Trade Interest at Two Positions of Need

The Houston Texans are quickly closing in on the NFL trade deadline.

And to this point, the chatter surrounding what the Texans could do in the days ahead to shake up their roster has been relatively quiet.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio noted at the bye that Houston has talked to essentially every team around the league leading up to the deadline, but didn't hint that any move was imminent.

However, according to a new report from SI's Albert Breer, there's a couple of positions of need that the Texans have been rumored to add at the trade deadline.

What the Texans Could Target at the Trade Deadline

Per Breer's latest trade deadline notebook, he mentioned that the Texans have "checked in" on available running backs and safeties.

As to which specific players the Texans could be looking to target is still a bit of a mystery. However, you can understand why Houston's front office might have its eye on those two positions for a potential upgrade.

At running back, the Texans have been hit with some early-season injuries and haven't exactly produced as well as expected heading into the year.

Veteran running back David Montgomery has been sidelined since suffering a groin injury in Week 5 vs. the Tennessee Titans that has left him out for essentially four games. Jawhar Jordan has also been placed on injured reserve after a standout performance in Week 6.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off to running back David Montgomery (32) during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That's led to Houston's depth chart at running back being led by Woody Marks, Dare Ogunbowale, and newly-signed Emari Demercado heading into Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Therefore, if there's an upgrade for the backfield that the Texans could add for the right price at the deadline, bringing in an extra ball carrier to lean on for the second half of the season might not be the worst idea.

At the safety position, the Texans have also dealt with lingering injuries and overall poor performance.

Not only has offseason signing Reed Blankenship struggled in his first few games with Houston, he's also been out with a concussion/hand injury for both Weeks 7 and Week 9 after the bye. Jalen Pitre has also missed time with a shoulder injury, but is expected to return against the Chargers.

If there's any chance that Blankenship is expected to miss more time than initially expected, or if the Texans simply want to make an upgrade at the safety position that's been pretty underwhelming through the first half of the season, now at the trade deadline would be a perfect time to do so.

The Texans currently rank 29th in the NFL for passing yards allowed, and have logged a total of three interceptions through seven games. Adding another solid safety for depth in the back-end could be a route that Houston's front office takes as well.

Houston will have until 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, November 10th, to finalize any moves on the trade market before the deadline hits. But at the very least, those two rumored positions of interest will give Texans fans more reason to keep an eye on this team in the days ahead.

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