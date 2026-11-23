The Houston Texans went into their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts suffering from multiple key injuries to their lineup.

However, there were two key starters–– one on each side of the ball–– that stuck out a bit more than the others with their absence: that's lead running back Woody Marks, who was out with a concussion, and star defensive end Danielle Hunter, who missed a second straight game due to a hamstring injury.

The Texans still managed to take care of business without both of them, winning in dominant 26-3 fashion over the Colts this past week. But we know that this Houston roster can be even better when both of those guys are on the field.

And heading into the Texans' Week 12 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, we now have a couple of new updates on what the status of each of those players looks like about a week away from kickoff.

Latest Updates on DE Danielle Hunter, RB Woody Marks

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans provided an update on both Hunter and Marks on Monday as the team arrived back at the facility, noting that Hunter was "still progressing," while Marks is "hopeful" to play on Sunday against the Ravens.

"Danielle [Hunter] is still progressing with a hamstring injury," Ryans said. "Woody [Marks] is trending in the right direction. We're hopeful to have him on this coming Sunday."

Based on Ryans' comments, Marks seems to have a more optimistic status to play for Week 12 than Hunter does.

Marks is recovering from a concussion that he suffered during the Texans' Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns that left him to be sidelined on a short week against the Colts.

Given that Houston will be two weeks removed from that matchup against the Browns by Sunday, there's a good chance that Marks will have cleared concussion protocol by that point, and thus return to the lineup alongside David Montgomery.

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Hunter, though, it seems that while he's still progressing from his hamstring injury suffered ahead of that Week 10 game against the Browns, the Texans aren't quite as hopeful that he'll be at 100% to play against the Ravens.

Hunter has not participated in a practice since November 12th due to a hamstring issue that he seemingly suffered in practice. He was listed as a limited participant that day and has been a DNP ever since.

Ryans addressed the balance between practicing hard and avoiding injuries during his Monday presser, expressing that while it's unfortunate, the nature of the game of football means players will inevitably get hurt in practice––such as in the case of guys like Hunter and Marvin Harrison Jr.

"It's football. Guys are going to get hurt. We have to practice. We can not practice, and guys can not get hurt. Or, you've got to practice, and, unfortunately, guys get hurt in practice," Ryans said.

As the Texans get this week's practice kicked off on Wednesday to prepare for their upcoming matchup against the Ravens, we'll get a better idea of where Marks and Hunter stand when it comes to recovering from their respective injuries. If either is able to be a full participant between now and Friday, they've got a good chance of suiting up.

However, there's no doubt that having each of them back in the lineup as soon as possible will be a big lift for the Texans to truly elevate to their ceiling on both sides of the ball.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!