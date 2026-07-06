Texans' CB Duo Faces a Bit of Disrespect in Latest NFL Rankings

The Houston Texans defense made their presence felt as one of the best in the league this past season, and might be heading into the 2026 campaign as the most elite and well-rounded unit in the NFL— even better than the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

A lot of that success stems from their elite duo on the defensive line off the edge with Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, but there's a debate that their cornerback tandem of Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter is just as impactful, if not more than the pressure their two stars get upfront.

Despite that, and the duo of Stingley and Lassiter both getting All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods last season, respectively, they weren't able to reach the No. 1 spot on Sports Illustrated's most recent cornerback duo rankings ahead of the 2026 season.

SI's Gilberto Manzano recently sorted through the top five cornerback duos rolling into next season, where the Texans' one-two punch of Stingley and Lassiter fell into the second spot, right behind the Philadelphia Eagles' combination of Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

"If we’re just focusing on coverage, it might not get better than the cornerback duo in Houston," Manzano wrote, "Stingley, the No. 3 pick in the 2022 draft, has developed into a top-three cornerback and has the accolades to back it up... With Lassiter playing next to Stingley, he gets more targets his way and has made the most of the extra work, recording seven total interceptions since entering the league as a second-round pick in 2024."

"It’s definitely a pick-your-poison situation whenever quarterbacks have to face the Texans’ cornerback duo. Then again, QBs don’t get much time to process who’s in coverage because Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter are the pass rushers, leading to many game-changing plays for this stacked defense."

Admittedly, Manzano did credit the top two spots between the Eagles and Texans' duo as a tough call. Both are star-level tandems that are sure to be giving opposing quarterbacks a tough time when each are on the field and at their best.

But the Texans feel like the clear favorites to be dubbed the top duo at their respective positions in the league––exactly as their counterparts in Anderson and Hunter are when it comes to the best pairings off the edge.

Why Derek Stingley & Kamari Lassiter Were Snubbed of the Top Spot

Sure, the Eagles do have a Super Bowl victory to their name, and the Texans don't. That might be enough in some's eyes to put Philadelphia over the hump.

But there's also a case that Houston's duo has had a level of better sustained success over the past two years, and especially within their most recent season of production.

The Texans' cornerbacks have more takeaways in the past two years, have a better level of physicality and athleticism than the Eagles' defenders do, and when strictly honed in on the coverage ability of each, Houston also has the edge in that category.

Jun 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) participates during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans might have some extra assistance within their secondary thanks to the presence that their defensive front provides alongside them. Having a solid safety group and a versatile nickel corner in Jalen Pitre tends to help Stingley and Lassiter be even more impactful in their respective roles.

Still, how good Houston's surrounding talent is shouldn't be a detractor from considering this cornerback duo the best in the league. The Eagles' talent on the defensive end isn't anything to scoff at either, considering they have a star-studded defensive front themselves, and an All-Pro-level linebacker in Zack Baun in the middle of the field.

The Texans have a multiple-time All-Pro first teamer on their end with Stingley and a first-time Pro Bowler who's going to be chomping at the bit for more in 2026 with Lassiter.

A couple of first-team All-Pros in DeJean and Mitchell from last season warrant at least a top two spot. But in terms of sheer contributors defending on the boundary, working in man-to-man coverage and taking the ball away, Houston’s defense has that edge on their unit. And that should be worth a ton of credit.

Bottom Line

Based on the Texans' future finances set to creep up in the next two years, it could be easier said than done to retain two All-Pro-level guys on the boundary for the long term. As to how that situation shakes out remains to be seen, and frankly, doesn't have to face any worries for the 2026 season.

But these two should be appreciated in the time that they're together and in their prime. Finding a better entire secondary than what the Texans are boasting this year is certainly tough, but that same case can be made solely with their pairing on the boundary with Stingley and Lassiter as well.

If anything, the proof of that will be showcased once the 2026 season kicks off in September. As long as both are healthy and haven't lost a step from the last time they were on the field, there's little doubt that they can prove their No. 2 ranking to be a little disrespectful when all is said and done.

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