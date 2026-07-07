Here's What NFL Execs, Coaches Think of Texans' Derek Stingley

There's no doubt that the Houston Texans have one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL in the form of Derek Stingley Jr.

He's coming fresh off of two All-Pro First-Team selections, has had a combined 14 interceptions across the last three seasons, and has been a focal point on this elite Texans defense that really makes the machine move as effectively as it does.

But just where do those in NFL front offices see Stingley amongst the league's best corners, and do they view him as the same dominant force on the boundary that Texans fans feel he is?

Based on some recent polling from ESPN among various NFL executives and coaches, the consensus around Stingley feels pretty clear: he's one of, if not the best, cornerback that the NFL has to offer.

How Do NFL Personnel Members View Derek Stingley?

ESPN recently let around 70 NFL personnel members vote on who they felt were the best cornerbacks in the league heading into this season. Not on who they felt were in for the most productive season this year, no future projections, but just how good they are amongst their position right now.

When it came to Stingley, there seemed to be no questions that the Texans' All-Pro was at least a top-three player at his position. He'd actually slot in as the second-best cornerback in the league, only behind Denver Broncos star Pat Surtain II.

"Stingley received several first-place votes thanks to his elite ball production and instincts," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote. "No NFL cornerback has more interceptions since 2023 than Stingley (14), trailing only Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (16) overall. He's a constant disruptor with 46 passes defended during that span, and he has made consecutive All-Pro teams.”

As a ball-hawk and elite force in coverage, both in zone and man-to-man, there aren’t many better cornerbacks in the league who have a better set of skills than Stingley Jr. And clearly, some in NFL front offices would argue there's none better than the Texans' defensive star.

It's why the Texans have made him a cornerstone of their defense dating back to last offseason when they first extended him on a then-historic $90 million deal, thus fixing him in as a staple part of this unit's success and unmatched culture.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A couple of NFL coaches even gave some comments surrounding why they felt Stingley should be graded so highly amongst the league's best corners. Those tended to highlight his versatility in both man and zone coverage, his footwork, and of course, his stellar and consistent numbers in terms of takeaways.

"His zone vision is outstanding," an offensive coach from the AFC said. "He can play man at a high level, but the way he sees the field and anticipates in zone is special."

"Elite feet and back-to-the-ball instincts," a veteran coach in the NFC said. "If you throw a 50-50 ball, he's probably going to come up with it. And the quarterback will choose to throw some of those because the pass rush is so good."

For as long as Stingley's leading the way in this Texans' secondary, this group will probably find a way to rank towards the top of the league in terms of interception totals and sheer coverage numbers. Considering he's only 25 years old, he's got a long way to go before that production drops off from where he's stood.

And of course, when facing a defense like the Texans, you've got to face the overwhelming talent around the unit that exists in the form of other star talents like Kamari Lassiter, Jalen Pitre, Calen Bullock, and most recently, Reed Blankenship––making this group one of the best and most well-rounded the league has to offer.

But when you've got an All-Pro leading the charge and taking on the assignment of top wideouts on a weekly basis, it makes attacking this defense that much tougher for opposing offenses to face. Clearly, those in NFL front offices and on the sidelines have taken notice and have given Stingley some well-deserved respect as a result.

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