Texans' Latest Practice Squad Elevation Could Be Sign of What's to Come

The Houston Texans have made a noteworthy practice squad elevation heading into their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

And that's because the move could be a sign of what's to come for the Texans and their 53-man roster.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans are elevating safety George Odum from the practice squad for this weekend's game in Indianapolis.

Third and final practice squad elevation for #Texans special teams ace and former All-Pro #Colts #49ers George Odum for Indianapolis road game, per a league source.

Odum had a tackle vs. #Bills and has played 33 plays, and 55 percent of the special teams snaps.

Has 205 career… pic.twitter.com/yRoJnCMNIb — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 26, 2026

The elevation is particularly important because of the fact that Odum has already been called up to the active roster for the first two weeks of the regular season against the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

That means this weekend against Indianapolis is the last time that Odum can be on Houston's gameday roster unless being signed onto a traditional contract.

Why George Odum's Practice Squad Elevation Is Eye-Catching

There are a few reasons as to why Odum's latest elevation could mean a bit more than the typical practice squad elevation. For one, a team using their first three elevations on a practice squad signee after the third week of the regular season is certainly pretty early on.

So at the very least, the Texans have liked what Odum has brought to the table in the brief time that he's been in the building. The eighth-year veteran safety has only recorded one total tackle in two games, yet has remained on the field for over 50% of Houston's special teams snaps.

After this week though, Odum won't be able to be back on the Texans' gameday roster without a contract on the 53-man roster. And there's a case for Odum to both get that deal, and for Houston to go in a different direction.

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive back George Odum (39) signals the crowd to make noise during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Typically, three practice squad elevations in a row is a sign that said player is soon to be on that 53-man roster. But the Texans' situation could be just a little different.

That's because their veteran safety, M.J. Stewart, who has been out since December of 2025 due to a quad injury, has since seen his 21-day PUP window opened earlier this week in practice. He's already been ruled out for Week 3, yet could have a real chance to play in Weeks 4 and/or 5.

So the Texans could bring Odum onto their roster to expand their safety room by one more. However, there's also the possibility that Houston keeps Odum on their practice squad without a new contract for the time being, and simply put Stewart in his role once he's deemed ready to return to the field.

DeMeco Ryans on #Texans S M.J. Stewart returning to practice on Wednesday:



🗣️ "He started his window today. He looks good."



"Get him back out there; we'll see how he continues to progress with the window of time that he has... He looked nice today." pic.twitter.com/VlaCrPvv1k — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) September 23, 2026

Stewart is the more proven talent who can also contribute on special teams, someone who started four games at strong safety in 2025, and can allow Houston to remain a bit thinner in their safety room without Odum.

At the very least, Odum will be a name to keep an eye on over the course of Sunday's matchup in Indianapolis, even if Stewart is lurking in the shadows to claim his roster spot back. Because a standout performance on Odum's end might just boost his chances at a roster promotion by the time Week 4 rolls around.

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