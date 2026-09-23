Texans-Colts First Injury Report: 6 Players Miss Practice for Houston

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts have released their first injury report heading into their Week 3 matchup for later this weekend.

And for the Texans' side of things, there turned out to be a select few noteworthy absences from practice that could be a sign of what's to come for gametime this Sunday.

Let's sort through how the Texans and Colts' injury reports look after Wednesday's practice, and what to look for as both teams move closer to their first divisional matchup of the year.

Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 9/23)

DE Will Anderson: LIMITED (rest)

S Reed Blankenship: FULL (thumb)

OT Trent Brown: DNP (knee/wrist)

DE Jadeveon Clowney: DNP (knee)

WR Nico Collins: DNP (hamstring)

DE Logan Hall: LIMITED (knee)

LB Jake Hummel: DNP (groin)

OG Ed Ingram: DNP (groin)

TE Dalton Schultz: DNP (rest)

S MJ Stewart: LIMITED (quad)

LB Wade Woodaz: FULL (thumb)

The Texans had a bit of a laundry list of names to sort through on their injury report compared to the past couple of weeks, and a half-dozen of them are those who didn't participate in practice whatsoever.

Of those who didn't participate in practice with zero concerns for their availability on Sunday, tight end Dalton Schultz feels like the only certainty, knowing that he sat out on Wednesday due to rest.

Everyone else's status against the Colts appears to be up in the air, with the most noteworthy of those being wide receiver Nico Collins, who has now missed three straight practices with a hamstring strain he suffered last Wednesday before Week 2's game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) catches a ball and warm-ups before the Houston Texans played the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with Collins being sidelined, a couple of starters on the right side of the offensive line didn't practice: Ed Ingram and Trent Brown, and might put their status in question for this weekend as well.

Ingram would be missing his second game due to a groin injury he's been dealing with since last week, and it appears Brown has been hit with a new knee issue in addition to a wrist ailment that's been lingering for the past couple of weeks.

On the defensive side of the ball, edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney remained sidelined with a knee injury, while linebacker Jake Hummel did the same with a groin issue. Both missed last game with those same issues, and depending on how the rest of the week looks, could be facing the same fate in Week 3.

The Texans do have two more practices on the horizon to gain further clarity on the status of those that missed, yet to this point, it's looking as if Houston might be down a few key names from the lineup as they were against the Bengals.

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report (as of 9/23)

WR Keenan Allen: LIMITED (rest)

WR Ashton Dulin: DNP (ankle)

CB Sauce Gardner: FULL (rib)

OG Matt Goncalves: FULL (foot)

WR Alec Pierce: DNP (heel)

RB Jonathan Taylor: LIMITED (rest)

WR Laquon Treadwell: FULL (shoulder)

CB Charvarius Ward: DNP (groin)

The Colts also had a couple of noteworthy players of their own who didn't suit up for Wednesday's practice, with one of those absences— that being wide receiver Alec Pierce— ending up on Injured Reserve for the next four weeks from the heel injury he sustained this past weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Starting cornerback Charvarius Ward will also be a name to keep an eye on in the days ahead. He didn't practice on Wednesday as he was dealing with a groin injury that he also suffered against the Chiefs, yet still has a chance of being ready to go for gametime depending on how his next two days of participation look.

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