Why Will Anderson Believes the Texans Are Ready to Win a Super Bowl

The Houston Texans head into this NFL season with some of the highest expectations they've seen in recent history, and most definitely so in terms of the timeframe that head coach DeMeco Ryans has arrived on the scene back in 2023.

Houston's had three trips to the postseason paired with three-straight Wild Card victories, but have yet to be able to get over the hump to make their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, let alone their first-ever conference championship.

However, for Texans All-Pro edge rusher Will Anderson, the expectations entering this next season are now as clear as ever: this is a Super Bowl-level group, and the talent on both sides of the ball in the building makes that abundantly apparent.

"Oh, most definitely," Anderson said about whether the Texans have Super Bowl expectations. "I think that the additions that they went and got, the offseason has been great. I think what we want as a team is right in front of us."

Will Anderson Has Immense Confidence in the 2026 Texans

Anderson, now entering his fourth season as a defensive cornerstone for this elite Texans unit, certainly isn't hiding how he feels about what this group has in store for 2026.

Simply put, this group has the talent to be the best in the league. And a busy offseason from Houston's front office to patch up the lingering needs around the roster only adds to that high level of confidence.

Jul 30, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) runs onto the field before training camp practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Only being just a few weeks into the Texans' offseason program, Anderson's already started to instill that belief within his surrounding teammates that this year can finally be the one this group goes all the way as well.

Anderson even made those feelings clear breaking down the huddle in Houston's Tuesday OTA practice.

"I told the guys today when we broke it down. I said, 'Man, it's a confidence thing," Anderson continued. "Look, everybody in this circle believes that this is a Super Bowl team... Well, the front office, the coaches, they make decisions to bring you here because they thought that you could help us win that Super Bowl. So, you're a Super Bowl-caliber player."

Anderson Says Texans Are Having Their Best OTAs Yet

Really, Anderson has good reason to feel bullish on what the Texans bring to the table this season.

Virtually all of their core pieces of what made them successful last season are back for another year, and a productive offseason of moves strengthened the overall strength of this offensive line, the running back room, and even bolstered the defense even further from how elite they were in 2025.

And the immense talent around the field is already starting to pop in the early portions of offseason training in May and June, considering Anderson feels like this year's OTAs period sticks out as by far the best he's seen since he was drafted to the team three summers ago.

That goes for both the defense and the offense.

"I look at this team, man, and we've got Super Bowl-caliber players all over the field," Anderson said. "It's just about taking that next step. And I thought, since the four years that I've been here... this has been the best OTAs that we've had offensively and defensively. Everybody's locked in."

"I love the rookie class that we got, man. They're adapting really well, getting into the building early, taking care of their bodies, staying extra during meetings, staying extra on the field. But that's the culture that's being built here. Everybody's buying in... It's just been a great sight to see, and I'm excited for the future of this team."

If the Texans' new additions can continue to factor in seamlessly within this playoff-ready core, and the top stars like Anderson continue to pull their weight as they have been in the past few seasons, the sky might really be the limit for how high this group could go come time for the postseason in January.

And when those in the building, like the All-Pro talent of Anderson, start to feel that buzz around the facility over three months away from the season kicking off, it sticks out as a pretty good sign that this year could be a special one for this Texans roster.

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