3 Crucial Steps Texans Must Take For a Super Bowl Breakthrough

The Houston Texans have been a respectable playoff team in the AFC for the past three seasons since DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud first arrived on the scene.

However, despite those efforts to log 10-plus wins in each of those campaigns, and boasting one of the best defenses in the NFL, the Texans still haven't been able to get over the hump for the franchise's first-ever AFC championship––let alone a Super Bowl appearance.

So what exactly is it going to take this season for the Texans to flip the script into finally making that long-awaited push to the Super Bowl?

The pieces could be in place for that leap to finally happen. But it's not going to be a walk in the park. Let's break down the three biggest steps needed for the Texans to finally unlock their Super Bowl potential for the 2026 season:

1. Find Better Offensive Line Consistency

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) is sacked in the second quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The biggest weakness many would circle around this Texans roster from last year is their offensive line. And while to be fair, the unit did take a step forward from a brutal 2024 campaign, it still wasn't exactly one that could be considered above average.

In pass-protection, they held their own, placing near the top 10 of pressure rate allowed (35.2%), and were the 6th-best team in the NFL in no blitz pressure rate allowed (32.1%). At the same time, on the ground, they were bottom 10 in the NFL for rush stuff rate (19.3%) and yards before contact.

The Texans need to be a bit more consistent and well-rounded in their protection in the pass game and on the ground. Houston's front office understood this and made it a key focus to improve the unit across the offseason.

Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith were brought in via free agency, and Keylan Rutledge and Febechi Nwaiwu were added in the draft for another spark of youth. However, Tytus Howard being dealt to the Cleveland Browns does add another layer of adjustments to be made upfront for the year ahead.

Depending on how well (or poorly) this new-look Texans line adjusts, it really could make or break this offense's success for 2026. If the pieces can finally come together, though, it might be exactly what this group needs to get over the hump in the AFC.

2. Facilitate Stronger Run Game

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) warms up ahead of the Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on Sunday, September 7, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps an even bigger concern than the offensive line from the Texans' offense last season might be the effectiveness of their run game––which took a noticeable hit without Joe Mixon, who dealt with a serious, season-ending foot injury that we still don't know exactly how it first happened.

They finished in the bottom 12 of the league for total rushing yards, but also went as far as the bottom five in the league for yards per attempt and total touchdowns on the ground.

The unit lacked the necessary juice and power to really be a versatile offense in the pass and in the run, and really took a hit to their effectiveness in the red zone and in early down situations.

But based on the Texans' work from this offseason, there shouldn't be a repeat of that in store for 2026. That's thanks to the offensive line improvements ahead of those running backs, but also the improvements made to the position group as a whole.

Woody Marks will be in his second year after a solid first season considering the circumstances, but David Montgomery will be the big change in the mix that makes this group look much better and well-rounded to actually be respectable on the ground. He's the exact power back needed to help fix those early down woes, and could also be in play to get a lot of red zone touches.

Even if this Texans run game can just fall within the middle of the pack, it'll pay major dividends for this offense.

3. Get the Top Seed in the AFC

Sep 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Texans head coach Demeco Ryans reacts during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Last season, the Texans' sluggish 0-3 start set them behind in the AFC South, and the conference as a whole, from the jump. Houston did rally to a nine-game win streak to close out the year and finish with 12 wins, though they still fell to the fifth seed and were left to take the road in each of their postseason matchups.

The Texans can't afford to let that happen again this season. This roster is too talented. In fact, for Houston to reach their true potential as a Super Bowl winning team, finishing as the number-one seed in the AFC would do wonders for that goal.

Just look at the situation the Texans fell into in the divisional round last season: they took the road to face the New England Patriots in snowy weather and frigid temperatures that the team really hadn't had to face all throughout the season.

For a warm-weather team like Houston, it's not exactly an advantageous set-up––especially against a hostile crowd like the Patriots boast in Foxborough.

What tends to turn out better for their playoff chances are two-straight games at home at Reliant Stadium in front of a Texans crowd.

Of course, what matters most at the end of the day is the talent that's on the field. At the same time, playing at home in the playoffs does tend to be a huge advantage. So Houston needs to do all they can in the regular season to put themselves in a position to make that happen.

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