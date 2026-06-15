Texans' Offseason Could Still Take One More Major Turn in June

The Houston Texans' busy offseason of roster moves and work to take this group to the next level, for the most part, has wrapped up before the 2026 NFL season gets underway.

They've refined the offensive line from where things stood last season, took the run game a step forward thanks to the acquisition of David Montgomery, improved this defense to be even better than it was last year, and re-signed and extended several key pieces of their roster.

But one elephant in the room still remains as it relates to the Texans and their moves to be made, particularly as it relates to keeping their core pieces: that's the highly-discussed extension looming for quarterback C.J. Stroud.

To this point, there's been no substantial traction reported on that extension coming to form this offseason. And with around a month to go before training camp starts, that could very well remain the case for Stroud heading into next season.

At the same time, it's hard to completely rule out the possibility just yet. A lot can change between now and when the Texans are on the field next, and that includes a new deal coming for Stroud.

Why It's Not Time to Count Out a C.J. Stroud Extension... Yet

When it comes to the discussion of a Stroud extension coming as soon as this offseason, there is obvious risk in doing so––which is why many have held reservations on such a signing coming to fruition.

Stroud is fresh off his third season as a pro, in which he faced similar struggles to his 2024 season, also missing three games with the second concussion of his career.

With how expensive contracts can be for franchise quarterbacks there's many ways in which a megadeal for Houston's signal-caller could go south, if things don't turn around for the 2026 campaign.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

But while there are risks in paying out a substantial raise to Stroud a bit earlier than necessary, there can also be significant pros in doing so if the Texans are confident in how their quarterback will look moving forward.

The biggest of those would be to get ahead of the curve in paying Stroud when factoring in an ever-increasing cap year after year, and especially to get ahead of the increasing numbers that quarterbacks are getting on their respective contracts.

Signing C.J. Stroud Now Could Save the Texans Some Cash

Quarterbacks aren't getting cheaper any time soon. Guys like Caleb Williams and Drake Maye will be eligible for their own extensions this time next year, and their excessively large deals will only hike up the price for signal callers like Stroud.

Especially if Stroud does have a bounce-back year like many in the building anticipate— both his teammates and coaches on the staff— that next contract number certainly won't be getting any smaller.

So if the Texans are as confident as they say they are that Stroud is their guy, wouldn't it make sense to cement his contract now, rather than waiting for the value of his deal to shoot up even further in a year's time? It's certainly at least a thought in the back of the mind of Nick Caserio.

#Texans QB C.J. Stroud doesn't seem too worried about hammering out a new extension:



🗣️"I let my agent handle it. If it's time to do it, then it is."



"My job is football. So, that's what I'm focused on, just getting better. And I think I've held my bargain up on that end." pic.twitter.com/eq3kUNGEfy — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) May 28, 2026

It's not to say that the Texans could get a drastic discount because of how he played last season; they'd still have to pay him like he's a franchise quarterback, and those contracts could creep over $50 million a season; that's just how the market goes.

But even if it’s just a few million, that money can be immensely valuable to save for a roster that's bound to be as expensive as Houston's expects to be in a few years time.

The Texans have also taken similar approaches of signing early extensions for other key players on their roster this offseason, and even last offseason, despite them not playing the quarterback position.

Will Anderson got his megadeal that'll pay him $40 million annually once 2028 arrives. Azeez Al-Shaair got a lucrative extension at a little over $16 million over the next four years. Derek Stingley got his $100 million extension settled last offseason.

The steep value for a quarterback makes Stroud's situation a bit more complicated. But based on how the Texans have operated for their key roster cornerstones over the past two years, a late offseason extension certainly shouldn't be ruled out.

Adam Schefter Even Hinted at the Possibility

Even the NFL's top insider, ESPN's Adam Schefter, predicted that a new deal could eventually get done for Stroud before next season starts earlier last month.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show back in May, Schefter guessed that the Texans inevitably give Stroud an extension before the 2026 season kicks off, pointing to Houston's track record of paying their key players earlier than the rest of the league tends to do.

"My guess is he does. That's my guess. They've been paying their players. And if I had to guess and bet on the Texans and how they handle it. I would think that C.J. Stroud gets paid this offseason," Schefter said.

"And I would say by the time the season begins, C.J. Stroud has a new deal. That's my guess. That's my hunch. We'll see if it plays out."

"My guess is that CJ Stroud gets paid this offseason..



I would say by the time the season begins he has a new deal" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/n0vpRHCMGY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 29, 2026

Time will tell how the landscape will unravel between now and the next month. If training camp arrives and the Texans still haven't worked out anything with Stroud, chances are those talks will be tabled until next offseason.

But until then, don't totally shut the door when it comes to that highly discussed extension developing in due time.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!