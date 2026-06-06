Newest C.J. Stroud Rumor Casts Doubt on Texans Extension This Summer

The Houston Texans have been active this offseason when it comes to extending some of their most important cornerstones on the roster. Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter, Azeez Al-Shaair, and Dalton Schultz have been among those to land new deals.

However, the elephant in the room is the lack of extension handed out to C.J. Stroud, who's eligible for a new contract this offseason that would net him a major pay day in the process, but has yet to see any significant traction building around it just yet.

There's still a ton of time to go between now and the start of next season for that deal to come to fruition. But it seems like, at least at the situation stands now, that new contract is trending towards not getting done before kicking off the 2026 campaign.

Signs Pointing Towards No Extension for C.J. Stroud

During a weekend appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler broke down a bit of the intel he's heard regarding Stroud and his potential new deal from the Texans.

"I have talked to some people around the league who believe that Stroud might just play out the fourth year of his rookie contract and not get a deal this summer," Fowler said. "Now, the Texans could certainly step up. They've been aggressive in the past trying to get deals done with veterans."

"But they've decided to pay some of the defensive guys. Haven't gotten something done with Stroud, some around the league believe that's a tell that maybe they just don't get something done this summer, but he's in position to ball out in Year 4."

It's far from an exact confirmation that no deal is bound to get done before next season. Tons of time still remains for the Texans and Stroud to work out an agreement.

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

At the same time, based on how the landscape is currently playing out, seeing Houston's quarterback heading into next year signed on for just the next two seasons wouldn't exactly be the most shocking outcome.

The Texans' Dilemma When Extending C.J. Stroud

There's pros and cons to weigh on both sides between extending Stroud now, and waiting for another offseason to let the situation play out.

Extending Stroud now can lock in a price on his next deal a year early to avoid falling victim to the ever-raising market on quarterback contracts. If the Texans are as convinced in their quarterback as they say they are, they could put their money where their mouth is and ink a new, lucrative, multi-year extension now.

That situation could also go south very quickly, though. If Stroud falls short of expectations for a third straight season, having him inked on a deal for several seasons at a huge cap number could seriously derail the Texans' future if his production doesn't turn around.

The Texans could instead decide to remain patient on Stroud's next contract. They'd let this coming season play out, see how he performs, and if he plays well, they'll have no problem extending him.

That, of course, could also come at a much higher rate than they'd be paying if they got ahead of the curve this summer. So if Houston wanted to save money and have more flexibility to retain more roster cornerstones outside of Stroud, waiting may only hinder their ability to do so.

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio stands on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It's an interesting situation the Texans are put in, to say the least. And in reality, it might still take a few more weeks to truly figure out how things will lie headed into next season.

Regardless, though, no matter if that deal ends up being signed or not, the stage is set for this season to be the most important that Stroud has taken on in his pro career.

It'll be up to him to re-establish himself as one of the top signal callers in the league, and if he can, he might just be able to take the Texans over the divisional round hump that they've been stuck on for the past three years.

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