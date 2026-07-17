One Texans Rookie With the Best Chance to Surprise Everyone

The Houston Texans are right on the cusp of kicking off training camp next week, which starts with getting their rookie class in the building on July 21st for a week’s head start on the veterans, who get back on the field on July 28th.

And the Texans' rookie class has a nice batch of intriguing names to keep an eye on, even if most of the attention will be placed upon their top two picks, whom they traded up for in rounds one and two with Keylan Rutledge and Kayden McDonald, and have the best chance to start from Week 1 onwards.

But beyond those two big names who will draw the most eyes amongst analysts and fans, the Texans' second day two pick behind McDonald also can't be forgotten about––that's Michigan tight end Marlin Klein, who Houston also saw enough appeal in to invest into him as their No. 59 selection.

And based on how strong Klein starts off training camp, and how heavily the Texans utilize him, there's a solid chance that he could be the one rookie that surprises the most of anyone else in their incoming class.

Why Marlin Klein Has a Chance to Be a Surprise Breakout

Upon the initial selection of Klein on draft night, it caught many off guard considering that his grade and projections had him going closer to day three than where he actually ended up at the end of the second round.

That outcome, naturally, was followed up with some skeptics and questions wondering whether Klein was truly worth that high of a pick. In due time, the Texans will find out whether their investment was right or wrong in bringing in a raw talent like Klein as their third selection in this year's draft.

But Klein has three factors going for him that make him worth watching as a surprise breakout candidate, even in year one: his physical profile that translates to the NFL level, Houston's intention of using tight ends a bit more in year two of Nick Caley's system, and the wide-open nature of the Texans' tight end room.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan tight end Marlin Klein (TE14) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For one, Klein has a pretty strong NFL body to be a productive tight end, even if he didn't exemplify that during his time at Michigan. His final year in college resulted in just 24 receptions for 248 yards and a touchdown, so the production he showcased on film is pretty limited.

But he immediately stands out as a 6-foot-6, 250-pound weapon who can be used as a blocker and as an underrated pass-catcher; something that didn't show itself much in Michigan's offense. But that could be tapped into with Houston, where their air attack is more dynamic and utilized heavier than it ever would be with the Wolverines.

DeMeco Ryans Has Hinted at Heavier Tight End Usage in 2026

That's especially so with how the Texans are planning to expand the usage of their tight ends this season–– something that head coach DeMeco Ryans seemed to hint at at dating back to minicamps this summer.

"The tight ends pose a matchup problem," Ryans said in June. "Now you've got more pass threat tight ends than we've had in the past... It's a chess match when you're going against defenses and you put 13 personnel out on the field, having the ability to throw the ball in personnel, those percentages have skyrocketed over the past 10 years."

"So, just having that flexibility by an offensive coordinator to have tight ends that we can put out... should open up a ton more options for us when it comes to being able to disguise some personnel.”

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reading the tea leaves would tell you that tight ends are going to be more heavily utilized in this Texans offense than they have been in years past. That's great news for Klein, who's going to get more opportunities to get on the field and utilize his size and potential skillset as both a blocker and receiving threat to stay out there.

Those chances for Klein to make an impact in this Texans tight end room only become greater when factoring in the wide-open nature of this depth chart heading into camp. Because outside of Dalton Schultz being the TE1, nothing is guaranteed for how things will develop.

Bottom Line

Klein hasn't gotten a ton of reps with the offense because of the hamstring injury he suffered back in OTAs. But as long as he's healthy, and able to hit the ground running in team drills in camp, his chance at rising up the ranks ahead of guys like Cade Stover, Foster Moreau, and Brevin Jordan is widely possible.

While there's reason to believe Klein could take some time to develop in this Texans' offense, there's a case that an equally strong chance of him catching many by surprise is on the table as well. So keep a close eye on him in the weeks ahead.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!