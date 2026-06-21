It's time to continue our rankings for the top 25 Houston Texans for the 2026 season, narrowing down which players around the roster will have the biggest impact for this coming year.

Two of our first three entries have been on the offensive line, with No. 25 on the list being rookie Keylan Rutledge, and No. 23 being Aireontae Ersery. That trend won't be stopping today as veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown finds his way into the 22nd spot.

Why Trent Brown is So Important

Perhaps it's a little bullish to rank a potential backup tackle this high. But his sample size from last year proves that he could be a little bit more impactful than what meets the eye.

The Texans were undefeated in the starts that he did get at right tackle, going 7-0 in the regular season and beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the postseason.

He has some of the most experience on Houston's offensive front and provided a much-needed sense of stability at the tackle position in the second half of the year.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) is introduced before playing against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Those same reasons could be why, if the Texans do have competition for their starting right tackle spot, Brown has a real shot of beating out Braden Smith despite Houston paying him $20 million this offseason, especially if Smith is dealing with injury issues.

And if Brown does happen to do so, he becomes immensely more important than what it may seem on the surface.

Even if not first string, a reliable, veteran swing tackle to turn to as the first backup on the depth chart does have a lot of value. So Brown's presence will be a quality asset to have for the Texans' offensive front, so long as he can stay on the field.

Brown's Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths

- Unmatched size for the position; 6-foot-8, 360 pounds

- Tons of experience; entering 12th-year pro

- Graded well as a run blocker in 2025

- Versatile fit as a swing tackle

Weaknesses

- Consistent durability concerns

- Pass pro effectiveness has declined, but allowed one sack in 2025

- Up there in age; turned 33 in April

What Happens if Brown Gets Hurt?

The reality of Brown's availability is that he probably won't be someone who's healthy for every game of the regular season. He hasn't played in 17 games since 2022, has played a combined 22 games across the past three years, and is entering his age 33-season.

So Brown could very well get banged up as next season progresses, but in the event he does, the Texans appear well insulated at the tackle position to suffer a blow.

Aireontae Ersery and Braden Smith will be able to hold down the left and right sides of the line, potentially as starters already ahead of Brown, and Blake Fisher, if able to make the 53-man roster cut, will provide even further security as OT4 on the depth chart.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Blake Fisher arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Of course, Brown being readily available all throughout next season would be ideal. If he's not, though, the Texans won't be without options to turn to.

Why We Ranked Brown Here

There's a case for Brown to be scaled below the couple of other offensive linemen that have come before him in Ersery and Rutledge.

And once getting deeper into the regular season, they may overtake Brown in terms of their overall value, especially if they can fast track their development, but also if Brown isn't able to win out the starting job at right tackle.

But Brown has both the proven experience and production edge over them, and when compared to someone like Ersery, played better in his respective reps in 2025 that warrants some additional credit his way.

Keeping his stock this high continues to rely on his ability to stay on the field, which is easier said than done for a player of Brown's stature and age, as he's listed at 380 pounds and over a decade into his career.

Yet, if he can, this Texans' offensive line can see a push in the right direction that many see as a must-have for this offense to be at its best.

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