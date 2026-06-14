What the Texans' Depth Chart Looks Like After Mandatory Minicamp
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The Houston Texans have checked off the last box of their offseason workouts before training camp arrives later next month with mandatory minicamp now in the books.
There's a lot that can change between minicamp and the start of next season. But at the very least, that brief three-day stint of practices in the building helps provide a bit of a gauge of where this roster stands less than three months away from week one.
Those practices also help provide a little bit of perspective on how their depth chart could shake out once the season arrives.
Of course, it's still early in the process. But based on the information we know now, let's break down what the Texans' depth chart might look like with minicamp come and gone:
Note: We're limiting the depth chart entries to those predicted to make the 53-man roster. To see how those predictions currently look, click here.
Quarterbacks (3)
QB1: C.J. Stroud
QB2: Davis Mills
QB3: Graham Mertz
No surprises here. The Texans have carried the same three quarterbacks from last year's roster onboard all offseason, and shouldn't be expected to conduct any changes to their depth chart either.
Running Backs (4)
RB1: David Montgomery
RB2: Woody Marks
RB3: Jawhar Jordan
RB4/FB1: British Brooks
The Texans' top two options in the backfield are clear, and Montgomery will certainly be the one shouldering the bigger load. Jordan seems like a safe bet to fill in as the third man up, while Brooks takes on more of a special teams role with some reps at fullback.
Wide Receivers (6)
WR1 (Z): Nico Collins
WR2 (X): Jayden Higgins
WR3 (F): Jaylin Noel
WR4: Xavier Hutchinson
WR5: Tank Dell
WR6: Lewis Bond
The top three names in the wide receiver room are starting to separate themselves from the pack. Maybe Dell could surprise some by climbing up higher than fifth on the totem pole, but it'd be smarter to reserve those expectations until he's back to fully participating in practice.
Tight Ends (4)
TE1: Dalton Schultz
TE2: Foster Moreau
TE3: Brevin Jordan
TE4: Marlin Klein
Every spot beyond Schultz in the tight end room is a bit of a crapshoot to this point. But with Moreau's upside as a blocker that can be used in 12 personnel, Jordan showing out in minicamp and OTAs, and Klein going down with an early hamstring injury, this feels like a fair order.
Offensive Linemen (10)
LT1: Aireontae Ersery
LG1: Wyatt Teller
C1: Jake Andrews
RG1: Ed Ingram
RT1: Trent Brown
Ts: Blake Fisher, Braden Smith
G/Cs: Evan Brown, Keylan Rutledge, Febechi Nwaiwu
This group could shift in a few spots once Week 1 arrives; the biggest of those being Rutledge finding his way into the starting mix on the interior, whether that be at left guard or center.
But if the season were to start today, the Texans would probably have the most confidence in Andrews snapping the ball, and Brown retaining his starting spot at right tackle.
Defensive Tackles (4)
DT1: Sheldon Rankins
DT2: Kayden McDonald
DT3: Logan Hall
DT4: Tommy Togiai
Another area that could see some changes before next season, and maybe it's a bit bullish to already have McDonald starting next to Rankins. Yet, his ability as a run stopper and the power he brings between the edges is something the Texans could use immediately to make this defense even better.
Edge Rushers (5)
ED1: Will Anderson
ED2: Danielle Hunter
ED3: Dylan Horton
ED4: Dominique Robinson
ED5: Ali Gaye
You could sort the depth spots from three to five any way you want at this point. The competition won't be truly sorted out until camp. But Horton's been in the building the longest, and Robinson is the more proven piece between himself and Gaye. So this order feels the most likely at the moment.
Linebackers (5)
MLB: Azeez Al-Shaair
WLB: Henry To'oTo'o
LB3: Marte Mapu
LB4: Jamal Hill
LB5: Wade Woodaz
One battle to be highlighted between now and Week 1 will be what lies ahead at the Texans' LB3 spot. Without E.J. Speed in the mix, it's really a wide-open duel to be had for the next several weeks.
Hill or Woodaz could very well end up taking that lead, but Mapu's sheer edge in experience from his time with the New England Patriots makes him stick out as the favorite for that role, to this point.
Cornerbacks (5)
CB1: Derek Stingley
CB2: Kamari Lassiter
CB3: Jaylin Smith
CB4: Tremon Smith
NB: Jalen Pitre
Not many questions to be had here. Maybe the Texans carry another corner into the season. Regardless, these five might just make up the best cornerback group the NFL has to offer.
Safeties (4)
SS1: Reed Blankenship
FS1: Calen Bullock
SS2: Kamari Ramsey
FS2: Jaylen Reed
As to what happens to M.J. Stewart leading up to the season is still yet to be determined. Perhaps he starts the season on the PUP list if he's not 100%. Even without him, this group is well-rounded with a Pro Bowler, a captain for a Super Bowl-winning defense, and two budding young talents. Yeesh.
Special Teams (3)
K: Ka'imi Fairbairn
P: Jack Stonehouse
LS: Austin Brinkman
Jack Stonehouse and Kai Kroeger will still be duking it out in the punting battle until training camp. However, we'll give the edge to the UDFA in this instance. Other than that, this special teams unit won't see any changes from last year.
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Jared Koch is the Publisher of Houston Texans On SI. He has covered the NFL & NBA with On SI since 2023, and is a graduate of Western Kentucky University.Follow jjaredkoch