What the Texans' Depth Chart Looks Like After Mandatory Minicamp

The Houston Texans have checked off the last box of their offseason workouts before training camp arrives later next month with mandatory minicamp now in the books.

There's a lot that can change between minicamp and the start of next season. But at the very least, that brief three-day stint of practices in the building helps provide a bit of a gauge of where this roster stands less than three months away from week one.

Those practices also help provide a little bit of perspective on how their depth chart could shake out once the season arrives.

Of course, it's still early in the process. But based on the information we know now, let's break down what the Texans' depth chart might look like with minicamp come and gone:

Note: We're limiting the depth chart entries to those predicted to make the 53-man roster. To see how those predictions currently look, click here.

Quarterbacks (3)

QB1: C.J. Stroud



QB2: Davis Mills

QB3: Graham Mertz

No surprises here. The Texans have carried the same three quarterbacks from last year's roster onboard all offseason, and shouldn't be expected to conduct any changes to their depth chart either.

Running Backs (4)

RB1: David Montgomery



RB2: Woody Marks

RB3: Jawhar Jordan

RB4/FB1: British Brooks

The Texans' top two options in the backfield are clear, and Montgomery will certainly be the one shouldering the bigger load. Jordan seems like a safe bet to fill in as the third man up, while Brooks takes on more of a special teams role with some reps at fullback.

Wide Receivers (6)

WR1 (Z): Nico Collins

WR2 (X): Jayden Higgins

WR3 (F): Jaylin Noel



WR4: Xavier Hutchinson

WR5: Tank Dell

WR6: Lewis Bond

The top three names in the wide receiver room are starting to separate themselves from the pack. Maybe Dell could surprise some by climbing up higher than fifth on the totem pole, but it'd be smarter to reserve those expectations until he's back to fully participating in practice.

Tight Ends (4)

TE1: Dalton Schultz



TE2: Foster Moreau

TE3: Brevin Jordan

TE4: Marlin Klein

Every spot beyond Schultz in the tight end room is a bit of a crapshoot to this point. But with Moreau's upside as a blocker that can be used in 12 personnel, Jordan showing out in minicamp and OTAs, and Klein going down with an early hamstring injury, this feels like a fair order.

Offensive Linemen (10)

LT1: Aireontae Ersery

LG1: Wyatt Teller

C1: Jake Andrews

RG1: Ed Ingram

RT1: Trent Brown



Ts: Blake Fisher, Braden Smith

G/Cs: Evan Brown, Keylan Rutledge, Febechi Nwaiwu

This group could shift in a few spots once Week 1 arrives; the biggest of those being Rutledge finding his way into the starting mix on the interior, whether that be at left guard or center.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Keylan Rutledge arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

But if the season were to start today, the Texans would probably have the most confidence in Andrews snapping the ball, and Brown retaining his starting spot at right tackle.

Defensive Tackles (4)

DT1: Sheldon Rankins

DT2: Kayden McDonald



DT3: Logan Hall

DT4: Tommy Togiai

Another area that could see some changes before next season, and maybe it's a bit bullish to already have McDonald starting next to Rankins. Yet, his ability as a run stopper and the power he brings between the edges is something the Texans could use immediately to make this defense even better.

Edge Rushers (5)

ED1: Will Anderson

ED2: Danielle Hunter



ED3: Dylan Horton

ED4: Dominique Robinson

ED5: Ali Gaye

You could sort the depth spots from three to five any way you want at this point. The competition won't be truly sorted out until camp. But Horton's been in the building the longest, and Robinson is the more proven piece between himself and Gaye. So this order feels the most likely at the moment.

Linebackers (5)

MLB: Azeez Al-Shaair

WLB: Henry To'oTo'o



LB3: Marte Mapu

LB4: Jamal Hill

LB5: Wade Woodaz

One battle to be highlighted between now and Week 1 will be what lies ahead at the Texans' LB3 spot. Without E.J. Speed in the mix, it's really a wide-open duel to be had for the next several weeks.

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker E.J. Speed (45) is introduced before playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Hill or Woodaz could very well end up taking that lead, but Mapu's sheer edge in experience from his time with the New England Patriots makes him stick out as the favorite for that role, to this point.

Cornerbacks (5)

CB1: Derek Stingley

CB2: Kamari Lassiter



CB3: Jaylin Smith

CB4: Tremon Smith



NB: Jalen Pitre

Not many questions to be had here. Maybe the Texans carry another corner into the season. Regardless, these five might just make up the best cornerback group the NFL has to offer.

Safeties (4)

SS1: Reed Blankenship

FS1: Calen Bullock



SS2: Kamari Ramsey

FS2: Jaylen Reed

As to what happens to M.J. Stewart leading up to the season is still yet to be determined. Perhaps he starts the season on the PUP list if he's not 100%. Even without him, this group is well-rounded with a Pro Bowler, a captain for a Super Bowl-winning defense, and two budding young talents. Yeesh.

Special Teams (3)

K: Ka'imi Fairbairn

P: Jack Stonehouse

LS: Austin Brinkman

Jack Stonehouse and Kai Kroeger will still be duking it out in the punting battle until training camp. However, we'll give the edge to the UDFA in this instance. Other than that, this special teams unit won't see any changes from last year.

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