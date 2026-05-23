Texans Position Groups Facing the Most Questions Ahead of OTAs

The Houston Texans are just days away from kicking off their offseason OTAs next week, setting up as the next major checkpoint throughout a long offseason before arriving at the 2026 regular season.

And in those OTAs, the Texans will be keeping close watch on a few select position groups on both sides of the ball to see how they've panned out over an offseason with notable changes.

While a brief three-day practice session without pads doesn't provide a ton of in-depth information, it'll offer an early look at how their offseason work has fared thus far, and a glimpse of what their depth chart might be as they get closer to the start of next season.

Let's sort through four position groups on the Texans' roster that are facing the most questions leading up to OTAs:

Interior Offensive Line

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans center Jake Andrews (60) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texans did a ton of work to their interior offensive line throughout the offseason in both the draft and free agency.

Now entering OTAs, the work officially begins to determine who might be the best three names to roll out within that starting interior unit. Outside of Ed Ingram filling in at right guard, nothing is set in stone.

There's only so much you can determine about an offensive line and their success during an OTA period without padded practice, though it at least allows Houston to get guys like Wyatt Teller, Keylan Rutledge, Jake Andrews, and Febechi Nwaiwu in the building to get some early reps.

Defensive Interior

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98) watches from the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Texans will get a glimpse of their first of two second-round selections in Kayden McDonald alongside the other veterans on this defensive line to see just how he stacks up amongst the crowd from day one.

Beyond Sheldon Rankins' status as the top defensive tackle in the room, the Texans have some intriguing pieces to compete for that spot next to him.

Practice squad pickup Tommy Togiai showcased gradual development across last season that makes him worth a look, and free agent pickup Logan Hall will be getting snaps on the inside as well. Time will tell how the pecking order shakes out.

Edge Rusher

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates with defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) after his sack of Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

There's no questions to be had about the one-two punch of Will Anderson or Danielle Hunter this season. As both combined for over 30 sacks this past season without showing any signs of slowing down, it's hard to imagine 2026 not being a similarly dominant campaign from this pairing.

The depth behind those two, though, is largely up in the air after veterans Denico Autry and Derek Barnett departed earlier this offseason.

Houston didn't draft any edge rushers in their incoming class of rookies to replace the presence of that pairing, and leaves the door wide open for someone to step up and claim that role, starting with a strong output in OTAs.

The one name who sticks out as the favorite to claim that role could be Dylan Horton; the longest tenured depth piece in the Texans' edge rusher room, but offseason additions like Ali Gaye or Dominique Robinson could benefit from a strong OTAs as well.

Linebacker

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker E.J. Speed (45) is introduced before playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Perhaps the biggest question mark the Texans have across any position group lies within their now-shorthanded linebacker group, considering E.J. Speed is now set to be sidelined heading into the regular season due to a torn quadriceps.

The Texans know who their top two names on the depth chart are going to be. Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o will pick things up right where they left off last year. But who's taking the top depth role behind them?

Will it be 2025 day three pick Jamal Hill? One of their day three picks from last month's draft in Wade Woodaz or Aiden Fisher? Their offseason trade acquisition in Marte Mapu? There are a lot of options at Houston's disposal, which makes OTAs vitally important for each to capitalize on.

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