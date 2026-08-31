Texans Practice Squad Tracker: Houston’s Latest Moves After Roster Cuts

The Houston Texans kept themselves busy with several roster moves throughout the course of this weekend to get this group to a select 53 names ahead of Sunday's cutdown deadline.

But the Texans' work to get this roster ready to go before the 2026 campaign kicks off is far from over. That's because Houston still has to piece together their practice squad unit, which they're known to use pretty frequently throughout the course of a given regular season.

The Texans will be able to call up 16 players to their practice squad for the start of the season to have signed on throughout the months ahead––giving them another layer of depth for players around the roster to call up three times throughout the year, without signing them onto a full 53-man roster spot.

And the Texans will gradually be piecing that group together in the days ahead before Week 1 gets off and rolling. As to what those moves are, they will be added up on this Texans Practice Squad Tracker, updated as the front office continues to make reported moves.

Let's take a look at what the Texans have done so far in order to bolster their depth at the back end of their roster:

Who the Texans Have Added to Practice Squad

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Lewis Bond (82) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last updated as of 2:05 p.m. CT, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.

- LB Jamal Hill: Hill had a bit of an underwhelming preseason and training camp that left him on the outside looking in for Houston's linebacker room. With the practice squad not able to remain in the building for the Texans, albeit in a lesser fashion than a 53-man spot, and looking to build upon a pivotal fourth season pro.

- OT James Neal: Following the events of the 2026 NFL Draft, it was Neal who netted the largest signing bonus of any undrafted rookie free agent the Texans signed. Now after cutting him this weekend, he's back on the practice squad.

- WR Lewis Bond: After the Texans' sixth-round rookie was a surprise victim of the cuts taking place in Houston's wide receiver room, he now finds his way back into the mix. According to Wilson, Bond had interest from several teams across the league, but opted to stick with the team that drafted him.

- RB Jawhar Jordan: Jordan has been a frequent piece of the Texans' practice squad for the past two seasons, and felt likely to make the jump to be a 53-man candidate once cuts got closer. But after he suffered a hip injury sidelining him for multiple weeks, he'll now be at a similar starting point to the year that he's seen since joining the team in 2024.

- IDL Dominic Bailey: The Texans' interior defensive line saw some tough cuts to slim down their depth chart closing out the weekend, including Naquan Jones. Houston will be bringing back one of their UDFAs they cut from that unit in Bailey, though.

- CB Alijah Huzzie: Another surprise cut the Texans let go of this weekend. Huzzie has been plugged in by many to be Houston's primary backup nickel and a depth piece at corner, but might now have conceded those reps to UDFA Collin Wright and fifth-round pick Kamari Ramsey.

- RB Noah Whittington: The Oregon product became a sneaky candidate to find his way onto the back-end of the Texans' depth chart in the backfield. But now that both he and Jawhar Jordan are on the practice squad, he's essentially in a battle to be deemed the RB4 and the first name to be a gameday call-up.

- S George Odum: The special teams ace and tenured veteran safety had a big day in the Texans' final preseason outing vs. the Carolina Panthers, logging 11 tackles, a pass deflection, and an interception. Now, those efforts get rewarded in the form of a practice squad nod.

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