Every Open Starting Job the Texans Have at Training Camp

The Houston Texans officially start their first training camp practice on Wednesday.

That means it'll mark the true beginning of several position battles for starting spots beginning to unfold––really within all three phases of the ball.

While the Texans did maintain a ton of continuity from last season's roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball, there are still a handful of starting spots that could be open for the taking depending on how a select few guys perform in the weeks ahead.

Let's break down five starting spots on the Texans' roster that'll be up for grabs in training camp, and will be worth keeping an eye on until the start of the season in September.

Second Tight End

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who's Competing: Brevin Jordan, Foster Moreau, Cade Stover, Marlin Klein

We're starting off with a little bit of a cheat, considering the Texans' second tight end on the depth chart might not be considered a true starter. That TE1 spot will certainly be handed to Dalton Schultz.

But we know Houston's going to be running multiple tight end sets way more frequently than they did in 2025 under Nick Caley, so depending on how often those 12 personnel looks are going to be used, this tight end is going to have an important, borderline starting-level role in the offense.

And the second tight end spot is wide-open, to say the least. There are truly four guys on the roster who could reasonably contend for that role; three of whom were not on the active roster last year (which includes Brevin Jordan, who was sidelined for the entire year with a torn ACL).

How this position battle shakes out will be a key storyline to watch deep into camp. Because not only will the Texans' tight end outlook become much more clear than it is now, but one of these aforementioned names might not be lucky enough to make the 53-man roster.

Center

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Keylan Rutledge arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who's Competing: Keylan Rutledge, Jake Andrews

This battle at starting center could go one of two ways, and it really depends on how quickly the Texans' first-round pick in Keylan Rutledge catches on in his rookie season at a position that he wasn't exactly accustomed to during his time in college at Georgia Tech.

In a perfect world, the Texans' first-round investment can catch onto the center position quickly, they can throw him into the starting offensive line from day one, and see that draft pick pay dividends immediately. But we don't truly know how that battle will transpire without having seen this new-look front in full pads during the offseason program.

If he struggles off the bat, the Texans can roll with their starting center from last season, Jake Andrews, who was Houston's starter in the middle of their line for all 17 games in 2025, and was serviceable in that role outside of a rocky stretch in the playoffs.

Right Tackle

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair, left, and offensive tackle Braden Smith, right, arrive for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who's Competing: Braden Smith, Trent Brown

There's a chance this battle isn't as competitive as it's been made out to be this offseason. The Texans spent $20 million on Braden Smith in free agency with the intention of him starting at right tackle to begin the year, so long as he was ready to go for Week 1 from his recent neck surgery.

Given that Smith is off the PUP list and ready to roll for day one of camp, there's no indication that health will be any issue for Houston's new offensive tackle.

But the Texans still do have their veteran right tackle who started the second half of last season–– and was an undefeated 8-0 as a starter on Houston's line–– in Trent Brown, who was also signed to a new deal at one year, $7 million, and was Houston's first-team right tackle all throughout their offseason program.

Based on sheer salary numbers, Smith has the edge and remains the favorite to take the crown as the Week 1 starter. But if Brown at all proves to be a better option for Houston to roll out on the right side of their line, don't expect the Texans to not choose him just because they spent good money on Smith in free agency.

Second Defensive Tackle

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who's Competing: Tommy Togiai, Kayden McDonald

The Texans feel pretty locked with Sheldon Rankins to be their number one defensive tackle on their front seven, but as to who will be the leader in snaps next to him comes down to two contenders: Tommy Togiai and Kayden McDonald.

There's a solid case to be had for each. Togiai was one of the Texans' more pleasant surprises throughout all of last season having been elevated from the practice squad into a weekly role on this defensive line, collecting over 60 combined tackles across the year.

On the other hand, McDonald was the Texans' second pick in this year's draft, and someone they traded up to get on day two of the action in April. They clearly have a vision for him as a key piece of the future on their defensive line, and will be looking to give him every opportunity they can to show why he was worthy of a top 40 selection.

In reality, it feels similar to the Texans' situation at center: if the Texans see enough out of McDonald early to establish some confidence in his abilities, he'll be higher up on the depth chart to begin the year. If he has a slower start to camp, then maybe Togiai will be the one getting more snaps.

Punter

Jun 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans punter Kai Kroeger participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who's Competing: Kai Kroeger, Jack Stonehouse

How could we forget the punting battle that'll be going down in training camp?

The Texans lost out on their starter from the last two seasons in Tommy Townsend this offseason as he signed to the Tennessee Titans. That now leaves this punter spot up in the air between two names: former New Orleans Saints punter Kai Kroeger and UDFA Jack Stonehouse.

So far, it's hard to say there's any clear favorite in the running. It may just take a few preseason games to truly see who might be the better option to roll with, but both guys do have their respective pitches as to why they're the better option: Kroeger has more NFL experience, but Stonehouse showed steady improvement in college and could have more upside moving forward.

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