Texans’ Rumored C.J. Stroud Contract Offer Feels Like a Fair Price

After much talk and rumors have encircled the situation this entire offseason, the Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud have yet to come to an agreement on a new contract extension heading into the 2026 regular season.

And now with less than two weeks to go until the Texans kick off Week 1, the clock is slowly ticking down before both sides likely table discussions until the end of the season. That's what Nick Caserio hinted at during his latest Tuesday press conference, and to this point, it seems like the most likely outcome in place.

However, it's not to say the Texans haven't done their work to give Stroud a solid offer throughout their ongoing negotiation process––even if he doesn't end up accepting the deal.

What Texans' Latest Reported Offer for C.J. Stroud Looks Like

According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Stroud is prepared to play out this upcoming season without an extension agreement in place. Yet, the Texans have gone on to bring out a "competitive offer that would reach around $50 million annually.”

"Several people with knowledge of the situation believe Stroud is prepared to play out this season without a new deal, despite Houston making what it considered a competitive offer," Fowler wrote.

"There's still time before kickoff to reach a deal -- and the Texans' front office is aggressive in re-signing core players -- but the current sentiment is Stroud will most likely not end up with a new deal. My understanding is Houston is prepared to put Stroud in what it feels is a strong place among the 12 quarterbacks in the $50 million club."

It's been that $50 million a year mark that many solid starting quarterbacks have fallen into on their latest respective contracts.

Five quarterbacks are making $51 to $53 million a season, and five are making $55 million a season: Joe Burrow, Josh Allen. Jordan Love, Trevor Lawrence and Matt Stafford. Just two creep into that $60 million-plus range: Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott.

Stroud could be the newest to factor into that $50 million club. While he's had his ups and downs in the postseason, his regular-season success and three-straight divisional round appearances still make him one of the more consistent, winning quarterbacks when stacked up against the league. He's won over 60% of his regular-season games, and has a 2.48 TD-INT ratio for his career.

If his current level of play as a mid-range starting quarterback holds up throughout the 2026 season, there's a good chance that he could still net a similar offer, or even better, come the 2027 offseason.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls a play during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And that's why, from Stroud's perspective, the best route to these contract negotiations might be to remain patient and wait until next offseason to ink that next deal. If he can make similar, or even more by waiting on his next deal, and potentially perform better this season than he did in 2025, his expected number can only increase.

The market for quarterback contracts, and especially those that are at the top of their class, continues to increase year after year. And next offseason, some albatross contracts are bound to hit: Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and Bo Nix are all available to negotiate their deals, and all of them could be set to make higher than Stroud does.

However, the rising market and the contracts to be paid out can only help Stroud's value. If more and more quarterbacks enter that $60 million club, Stroud’s number could increase to the high $50 million range.

If he and the Texans meet expectations as one of the best teams in the AFC next season, potentially with a Super Bowl ceiling, there's no telling where his final value could end up compared to where it sits now.

Bottom Line

So when looking at the landscape of Stroud and his current contract situation, don't expect a deal to come to fruition between now and Week 1. In the end, the benefits of waiting on a new deal might end up outweighing those in play if Stroud were to sign today, and maximize his earnings for the long term.

At the same time, if the Texans were to ink him to around a $50 million-a-year deal, that's a fair and acceptable rate for any starting quarterback of Stroud's caliber–– especially when looking around the market for what top guys are getting paid.

Depending on whether the Texans can get that deal this offseason or next, if that number holds, and Stroud is able to perform better with a more stable supporting cast, it'd be one that both sides should be happy to sign onto for the foreseeable future, and thus provide some welcomed security at the quarterback position beyond 2028.

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