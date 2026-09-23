Texans See Signs Pointing Toward Another Nico Collins Absence

While there are still a few days to go before the Houston Texans take on their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, it seems like the chances of Nico Collins (hamstring) missing another game are widely in play.

According to multiple reports out of the Texans' Wednesday practice, Collins was among those who did not show for the open media portion of the session.

Collins was joined by tight end Dalton Schultz, offensive linemen Trent Brown and Ed Ingram, and edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney as those who did not participate on Wednesday.

Nico Collins, Dalton Schultz, Trent Brown, Jadeveon Clowney and Ed Ingram are among the Texans not practicing during the portion of practice open to the media. — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) September 23, 2026

All names who were reportedly off to the side in the Texans' first practice ahead of their Week 3 game against the Colts certainly do carry some weight, but none would be a more significant absence than Collins.

Collins has been out for the Texans for a week now since suffering a Grade 1 hamstring strain in practice leading into Week 2's game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, and has thus led to him missing the past three sessions, as well as their second matchup of the season against the Bengals.

And while a Grade 1 hamstring strain is a minor injury, all things considered, it's something that could end up keeping the Texans' star receiver out for multiple weeks, rather than just a brief absence against the Bengals.

Nico Collins at Risk to Miss Week 3 vs. Colts?

If Collins were to miss Week 3 against the Colts, which still remains to be seen depending on his practice availability throughout the week, it'd be a significant loss for this Texans offense to bear.

We saw last week against the Bengals just how depleted this wide receiver core looked without the presence of Collins on the field, as no wideout would record more than three catches or 40 yards on the day.

Dalton Schultz was the only consistent source of production in the passing game, thanks to his 12 catches on 140 yards. So if this offense wants to reach its aspired ceiling, having Collins out there as a complement for their tight end is a must.

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the importance that Collins carries within this Texans offense, there's a good chance he might not see the field until Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys. Which, certainly does benefit his long-term health by preventing any chance at re-injury, but also risks the chance of Houston's offense looking similarly deflated as they did this past weekend against the Bengals.

And at an 0-2 record, the chance of falling into an 0-3 hole like they did this time last season is far from an optimal start to the year. So Collins’ status leading into this game will be a pivotal storyline to keep watch of.

If Collins is out, that puts a heavier responsibility on the shoulders of Xavier Hutchinson, Kayshon Boutte, and Jaylin Noel to step up a bit better than they did in their last performance, as they combined for just seven receptions against the Bengals on their behalf.

The same goes for offensive coordinator Nick Caley and his play-calling on that side of the ball, especially as this coaching staff now has one extra week to prepare for the possibility of playing without their star wideout against their division rivals.

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