The Houston Texans have about seven weeks to go before their fate is decided on whether or not they'll be able to climb out of their current hole for an eventual playoff appearance.

But for fantasy football managers, the playoffs are right around the corner. Trade deadlines are approaching, and now marks a pivotal point in the year where roster decisions and big moves can have major implications for how championships shake out over the next several weeks.

So in the spirit of those fantasy football leagues heating up, now is as good a time as ever to take a step back to look at the Texans' roster and evaluate which players you might want to add to your fantasy team, who you might want to sell, and others that might be best to hold onto if you have them.

Let's break down the buy, sell, or hold case for seven players on the Texans roster and see who you really want to invest in for the home stretch of the season.

QB C.J. Stroud: Buy

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

C.J. Stroud is the quarterback you want to have in fantasy football right now. Not only has he exploded onto the scene as QB5 through the first 11 weeks of the season, but he's also been extremely consistent over the last several games as well.

The Texans' signal-caller has scored 20 points or more in six of his last seven games. Stroud's been accurate, making good decisions, and scoring touchdowns— which is most important for his fantasy production.

Hang onto Stroud if you've got him, and if you need a quarterback, go out and find the guy who's got him.

RB David Montgomery: Sell

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands the ball off to running back David Montgomery (32) during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Montgomery's coming off one of his best games of the season against the Indianapolis Colts, where the Texans running back found his way to a season-high 26 carries for 107 rushing yards, but didn't find the end zone.

On one hand, the game was extremely encouraging to see from Montgomery after he's been both injured and ineffective through the first half of the year. But Montgomery only has three 100-yard games to his name since 2024. The production he showcased on Thursday night probably isn't sustainable for the rest of the season, especially once Woody Marks returns from his concussion.

If there's an opportunity to sell high on Montgomery, now would be the perfect time to do so. At best, he's a high-end flex option to rely on for the rest of the season. There might not be many more times this season that the Texans back claims over 15 PPR fantasy points in a single week.

RB Woody Marks: Hold

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the New York Giants at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woody Marks was out of the Texans' lineup this past week due to a concussion, but he's trending for a return in Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens as he'll have had two weeks to fully get out of concussion protocol.

But will Marks be able to be utilized as a reliable fantasy option? It's hard to say. Marks wasn't the most effective running back to plug into lineups over the past several weeks that Montgomery was out with a groin injury––and now, he's back in the mix. Marks' carries will only slim from the point they've been at.

He's probably not worth much in a trade right now, and he's got too much appeal even as a running back in a committee to be truly droppable. So keep him as a bench stash, hoping that his upside as a pass-catcher can allow him to be usable in the future.

WR Nico Collins: Buy

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrates after he catches a pass for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nico Collins has had better years of production over the last three seasons, but the Texans' No. 1 wideout has finally begun to catch his stride over the last two weeks.

Collins has scored 14 or more PPR fantasy points over the last three weeks, and has found his way to a touchdown in each of those. In Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns, Collins found his way to a staggering 16 targets, turning those into 24.4 points.

With his big-play ability and nose for the end zone, Collins is someone who could continue to rise over the second half of the season and settle in as a quality WR2, even with the talent around him in the Texans’ wide receiver room.

WR Tank Dell: Hold

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) runs after catcheing a pass during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tank Dell certainly got many excited for what the second half of the season could hold for him once he saw over 100 yards in a game for the first time since his injury back in Week 9 against the LA Chargers. But since that performance, Dell has remained pretty quiet.

He's seen a combined six receptions for 48 yards over the last two games he's played, and has scored less than 10 PPR fantasy points in each of those. He's not exactly the more reliable play to plug in at receiver in your lineup, but not exactly someone to give up on just yet.

The Texans love utilizing Dell as a potent weapon in their passing game when the opportunities are there, and those looks will only increase as he gets more and more time on the field. Right now, he's best valued as a WR4/5, but with a couple of good games, he could rise back to a WR3/high-upside flex play.

WR Xavier Hutchinson: Hold

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week against the Colts was the quietest we've seen from Hutchinson in a while. He saw just two receptions for the second game this season, which resulted in his second-lowest point total of the year.

But Hutchinson could still be a low-end flex play to rely on for the next few weeks. Hutchinson has still brought in a touchdown in three of his last four games, and he stays on the field a considerable amount–– logging over 75% of the offensive snaps across the last three games of the season.

If he's out on waivers, he's a worthwhile pickup to stash on your bench, and could be forced into your lineup in a pinch, considering he's a frequently utilized option in a high-volume passing offense.

TE Dalton Schultz: Sell

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schultz has been a bit of a non-factor in the Texans' receiving game over the last three games. He hasn't seen more than two receptions since before Houston's bye in Week 8, and has caught one touchdown on the season.

While the Texans tight end started off his season with an encouraging Week 2 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals with 26 PPR fantasy points, he's probably best served to be on waivers at this point in the year, only to be picked up if you're in desperate need of a spot-start at the position.

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