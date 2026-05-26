Texans Sign Familiar Face at LB Following E.J. Speed's Injury

The Houston Texans have made a new addition to their linebacker room following the news about E.J. Speed's quadriceps injury and extended recovery timeline.

And it happens to be someone who the Texans have actually had on their roster once before.

According to Jonathan M. Alexander of The Houston Chronicle, the Texans have signed free agent K.C. Ossai to their 90-man roster.

The #Texans have signed LB K.C. Ossai, per a source. — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) May 26, 2026

The signing comes just one day before the Texans are set to kick off their OTAs on Wednesday.

Ossai was on the Texans roster as recently as last offseason as a UDFA pickup following the draft, but found himself cut from the active roster before the 2025 campaign kicked off.

Following that short stint in Houston, Ossai would join the Miami Dolphins practice squad at the end of the 2025 season, then be signed to a futures contract in the offseason before being cut earlier in May.

Now, he's found a new home in Houston, and has a second chance of gaining some traction in the linebacker room after the Texans saw one of their key depth pieces forced to the sidelines for an expected timeline of five to six months.

Texans Liked K.C. Ossai as UDFA Last Offseason

Ossai, a 6-foot-1, 240-pound linebacker, was someone the Texans, and specifically Nick Caserio, had some notable affinity for dating back to last offseason simply due to his work ethic.

Caserio spoke on Texans Radio to discuss some of the standout qualities seen from Ossai as an undrafted free agent, where that eagerness to put in the extra work and time immediately jumped out.

"K.C. Ossai... from the time that they've really walked into the building, they're as diligent and their work ethic and mindset is as good as anybody," Caserio said last offseason (h/t @TexansCommenter on X).

"Every night at the end of the day, they're upstairs talking to [special teams coach Frank Ross], going over whatever the next special teams phase is... They're very consistent."

Nick Caserio spoke very highly of KC Ossai (as well as Jackson Woodard) as two UDFAs who has great work ethic pic.twitter.com/l6NlTx5nmh https://t.co/MiavzGt75g — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) May 26, 2026

That special mindset makes for the type of player the Texans love to have on their roster, no matter where they line up on the field.

So as someone who will compete for one of those final roster spots in the linebacker room, Houston knows they're going to get someone who checks all the boxes in terms of effort.

Ossai will certainly have his work cut out for him to find his way onto the Texans' 53-man roster considering the talent that's been brought into their linebacker room as is this offseason.

Houston selected two linebackers in the third day of this year's draft with Clemson's Wade Woodaz and Indiana's Aiden Fisher, but also acquired one via trade with the New England Patriots in Marte Mapu.

Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; New England Patriots safety Marte Mapu (15) against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If anything, Ossai brings aboard even more depth that gives Houston an added layer of optionality at the position while without Speed, or someone who can find their groove on special teams.

Nonetheless, it'll make both Ossai and the Texans' newest signing at wide receiver, Jha'Quan Jackson, some intriguing players to watch as OTAs ramp up later this week.

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