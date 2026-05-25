New Intel Surfaces on E.J. Speed's Injury Ahead of Texans OTAs

Right before the Houston Texans' OTAs period kicked off later this week, their linebacker room would be faced with a big hit as E.J. Speed would suffer a torn quadriceps, and be faced with a lengthy recovery timeline before being able to suit up for the 2026 season.

And based on some new intel from The Houston Chronicle's Jonathan M. Alexander, we now know a bit of how the injury occurred, and what to expect in terms of when he'll be ready to return to play.

According to Alexander, Speed's injury happened during an offseason training session in the Texans’ facility while doing a single-leg squat. His timeline to return sits at around five to six months, putting him with an expected date back on the field in November.

"Speed suffered the injury at the team facility during the Texans’ offseason training program, the person said. He was performing a single-leg squat at the time. The prognosis for Speed’s return is five to six months, which could allow him to return in November. The timeline could change based on his rehabilitation."

E.J. Speed Expected to Be Sidelined for 5-6 Months

It's a tough blow for not only Speed individually, but for the Texans' defense as a whole, considering the veteran linebacker had gradually found his way into a solid part of their defensive depth chart in 2025.

In his first year with the team coming aboard from the Indianapolis Colts, Speed played in 16 games putting together 62 total tackles, three tackles for loss and a pass defended while playing in over 40% of the Texans' total defensive snaps.

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) runs the ball against Houston Texans linebacker E.J. Speed (45) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Texans had seen enough from Speed in those reps to lock him into a new two-year deal as he hit free agency this offseason, signing him on for a total of $10 million guaranteed, with the chance to elevate that number to $13 million.

However, that return to the field for Houston will now be delayed. And for the Texans' defense, it will now leave them to turn elsewhere for that linebacker depth in the meantime while Speed recovers, which could be an absence that stretches into the second half of the regular season.

Who Will Step Up in Speed's Absence?

As to who on the Texans' defense will have the best runway to step up, Houston's two rookie selections from this year's draft, Wade Woodaz and Aiden Fisher, stick out as intriguing candidates to claim some of his available snaps.

Beyond those two, offseason trade addition Marte Mapu and 2024 sixth-rounder Jamal Hill also remain names to watch from now until the season starts ramping up further in training camp and preseason, and could see themselves emerge into that depth role that Speed now leaves up for grabs.

As a bit of a silver lining, the Texans' newly discovered absence of Speed falling just days before OTAs means Houston will be able to place a bigger focus on their linebacker room and see exactly who in the mix can step up as the primary backups behind Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!