Texans Sign Former Dolphins QB Right Before Season Starts

The Houston Texans have reportedly brought in a new quarterback to the practice squad just a few days before they get their regular season rolling for Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing former Miami Dolphins quarterback Mark Gronkowski to the practice squad.

#Texans signing former #Dolphins @HawkeyeFootball @GoJacksSDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski to practice squad, per a league source. Former East-West Shrine Bowl offensive MVP, FCS All-American, Walter Payton award winner. Passed for 12,049 career yards, 103 touchdowns, 27… pic.twitter.com/gNc2JtNSuQ — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 8, 2026

Gronkowski now becomes the third quarterback in the building for the Texans alongside starter C.J. Stroud and backup Davis Mills.

Houston had been with just two quarterbacks on their roster and practice squad following the events of last month's roster cuts.

Second-year signal-caller, Graham Mertz, was previously set to be the Texans' third quarterback on the roster this season before he tore his ACL in Houston's first preseason game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. They then went out to sign veteran Brett Rypien, who played in the last two preseason outings before being cut.

So as the Texans were left with just two quarterbacks onboard before the season, many were left speculating whether Houston was going to add a third in the mix ahead of Week 1 to shore up a bit more depth and security behind the top two names.

And in just a few days’ time, it ends up being Gronkowski as the guy the Texans had their eyes on: an undrafted free agent fresh out of Iowa, who also spent four years at South Dakota State before his 2025 transfer.

What the Texans Are Getting Out of Mark Gronowksi

The one aspect that sticks out about Gronkowski: he's a big-time winner, particularly because of his resume that he's put together since his college days.

Gronowski is the all-time NCAA leader across all levels for total quarterback wins in a career. He won a total of 58 games between both South Dakota State and Iowa, and has some pretty good numbers in the process.

Gronkowski had a college career completion percentage of 63.7% with over 12,000 total yards, 103 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions. He's also gained some noteworthy numbers on the ground, as he has over 500 carries for 2,312 yards and 53 rushing touchdowns.

He's a dual-threat option who, at 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, can make things happen through the air and with his legs, thus making him a worthwhile dart throw on the practice squad.

Aug 28, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Mark Gronowski (16) speaks to running back Coleman Bennett (38) against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gronowski, who was recently on the Dolphins' 90-man roster before this season, didn't get a ton of reps in the preseason before being released ahead of the season. He saw his most work against the Atlanta Falcons in the third week of preseason, where he completed four of eight passes for 97 yards, also running four times for 28 yards.

That performance, along with his showing in camp, wasn't enough for Gronkowski to get the call-up to the Dolphins' 53-man cut. Yet, in the days following, Houston clearly liked what they saw enough to bring him on as one of their 16 practice squad guys.

For now, you can expect Gronkowski to remain on the practice squad until further notice. Houston appears content with just running their typical top two quarterbacks on their active roster, barring any injury that might lead to someone else being called up.

And Texans fans know from last season's events and the three-game absence that C.J. Stroud saw due to suffering a concussion in Week 9 against the Denver Broncos, anything can happen at the quarterback position. So having a little more depth with someone like Gronkowski is much better than any chance of lacking in that department.

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