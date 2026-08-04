Texans Sign Super Bowl-Winning WR in Latest Roster Move

The Houston Texans have made a move to their wide receiver room; one to add a Super Bowl champion to their already loaded position group.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans have signed free agent wide receiver Montrell Washington after a successful workout on Tuesday.

#Texans sign receiver and returner Montrell Washington, per a league source. Worked out for team recently. Successful workout culminates in a deal today

Repped by @ASCEND_FB @RandyMFisher pic.twitter.com/EfX2QgTeSn — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 4, 2026

Washington has been in the league since being selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

Since then, he's played one season with the Broncos, spent two years with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2023 to 2025, and was part of the New York Giants' training camp roster ahead of the 2025 season before being cut prior to Week 1. He also won a Super Bowl with Kansas City during the 2023 season.

Now, he's found a new home in Houston, and will look to generate some staying power on either the roster or on the practice squad in the weeks ahead on the Texans' 90-man roster.

What Montrell Washington Brings to the Table

Washington, who enters his age-27 season, is a 5-foot-10, 170-pound wideout that has primarily made his mark on special teams throughout his time in the NFL.

Washington has been active for 22 games throughout his tenure with both the Broncos and the Chiefs, seeing most of his production come from his rookie season in the Mile High back in 2022.

Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Montrell Washington (80) warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Throughout his career, Washington has recorded 40 punt returns for an average of 8.3 yards, and 20 kick returns for an average of 18.7 yards per return.

On the offensive end, Washington hasn't emerged as much of a factor. His last recorded offensive stats came during his rookie year with the Broncos, where he logged four receptions for two yards and five rushing attempts for 30 yards.

So when plugging him into any roster projections for the Texans, he'll certainly be looking to make his mark in the return game. But does he have any chance of creating any serious buzz to remain in Houston?

How Montrell Washington Fits Into Texans' WR Room

When looking at what the Texans' wide receiver room is working with about a month away from roster cuts, you'll notice that this position group is the deepest the team has onboard by a long shot.

Washington, after the Texans' reserve/injured designation for DJ Turner, will be the 12th wide receiver on the team's 90-man roster.

A couple of those names, including Jha'Quan Jackson and, of course, Jaylin Noel, have some noteworthy experience in the return game, which certainly adds some competition for Washington to face off against.

The chance of Washington making it past cutdown day on the Texans' 53-man roster is slim. Unless he truly breaks out in his opportunities throughout the next couple of weeks, he'll probably fall short of the six or seven players to make that cut instead.

Where Washington could find his niche, though, is on the practice squad. The Texans clearly have some interest in what he brings to the team, potentially as a special teams contributor, and could decide to keep him around in some capacity if they like what he shows in the next few practices.

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