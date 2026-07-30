Texans' C.J. Stroud Unbothered by Ongoing Contract Talks

Until C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans are able to come to terms on a contract agreement, it'll be a storyline that's front and center for this team and their future ahead.

In reality, it's been a talking point for both the Texans and Stroud since the end of last season.

While Houston accepted his fifth-year option worth $25.9 million, that deal only has him under contract until the end of the 2027 season. That opens the door to negotiations on a second contract that haven't quite gained a ton of momentum leading into training camp.

However, when it comes to Stroud's own feelings about his ongoing contract situation entering training camp this week, he doesn't appear concerned about his next deal much at all.

What C.J. Stroud Had to Say About His Contract Situation

More than anything, he's focused on football, and letting all of his contract negotiations go to those within the front office and his agent, David Mulugheta.

"I think everything has been great," Stroud said of his contract situation. "I'm focused on ball, trying to just hold my bargain down on just the football side, and do what I can and should be doing as the quarterback of this team. So, I'm letting them handle it, and it seems like everything is going great."

There's no doubt that the pressure is starting to build for both Stroud and the Texans heading into this season.

For Stroud, it's the biggest year of his pro career yet. He's looking for a new contract that could reach above $60 million annually if he performs well, and will be looking to right the wrongs from last season and his dreary postseason exit against the New England Patriots with it.

And for the Texans as a whole, they're looking to reach their ceiling of being a Super Bowl-caliber team, and reach heights that this franchise hasn't done before. They've been on the doorstep of the AFC Championship for three straight years, and have been stopped short of making that leap in all three tries for one reason or another.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But given that Stroud now has a great deal of experience under his belt under center in the NFL––now approaching his fourth year in the league having faced a ton of ups and downs with it––he's no stranger to the pressure that's on his and the Texans plate this season.

If anything, he's embracing it, along with keeping football the main focus of it all.

"I think pressure's part of my job. That's just something I think is part of the gig, and something that I'm not naive to," Stroud said.

"But also, I've learned you've got to keep the main thing the main thing, and just focus on one day at a time; one play. Football is what's got me to having the conversation of getting to a second contract. So, I’ve got to focus on football."

C.J. Stroud's Confidence Hasn't Wavered Heading Into 2026 Season

For as much criticism and conversation that has surrounded Stroud in the past several months, he's still kept his head high. He feels as if he's had success on the field, and will continue to do so moving forward, no matter what's to come of his contract situation.

"I think what I've done is what I've done on the field, and what I will do, we’ll see. I've had some success, and I think I'll continue to have success as a quarterback in this league. I'm excited for the future, and pass all of the contract stuff. I love playing football."

For as long as the Texans are in these ongoing negotiations with their franchise quarterback, this certainly won't be the last time you hear about him and his future with the team. And Stroud's going to hear his fair share of noise as well, like he has all offseason long.

But for the Texans quarterback, he appears focused and ready to shake off the ups and downs throughout last season. It's a new year, he's ready to meet the high expectations that are facing him, and clearly, doesn't seem worried about his next contract.

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